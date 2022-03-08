Marathón recovers its memory and thrashes UPN with a hat-trick by Argentinean Juan Vieyra

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
A hat-trick by Argentinean Juan Vieyra served the Marathon this Sunday to leave behind his losing streak of four games without winning in the 2022 Clausura Tournament and thrashed the UPNFM Wolves (4-1) at the close of the first round, in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.
Vieyra’s three goals, plus one from the young Isaac Castillo, came from behind Juan Ramón Mejía’s opening goal to give his coach Martín ‘Tato’ García a little oxygen, who has been on the tightrope due to poor results.
The Green Monster remembered winning, recovered his memory and returned to victory to climb a step in the standings, now ranking seventh with 12 points, while the university students are ninth with 8 units.
HIT FIRST UPN AND COMEBACK VERDOLAGA
The UPN jumped into the sampedrano colossus with the intention of surprising and did so in the first minutes of the match. Juan Ramón Mejía had it early, he lowered the ball with his chest and in one-on-one he couldn’t beat Denovan Torres who blocked the shot from low.
In the 8th minute, referee Nelson Salgado awarded a penalty for the Wolves for a foul by Bryan Barrios on Jefryn Macías in the area and Juan Ramón Mejía sent the ball into the back of the net.
The emeralds were able to shake off the pressure in the center of the field and began to do damage with filtered balls for Edwin Solani Solano.
At 36′, the whistler made a mistake when calling a non-existent penalty against Mario Martínez in a ball dispute with Elder Torres. Argentine midfielder Juan Vieyra was in charge of putting the transitory tie, 1-1.
The meeting turned back and forth. But the sampedranos at 44′ were finer and took the lead with another score by Vieyra, after a counterattack after a great save by Denovan Torres.
SECOND TIME
For the complement, Raúl Cáceres made two input changes and sent César Guillén and Enrique Vásquez to the field. Jorge Pineda, assistant to ‘Tato’ García, then fell back to hurt the counter with fast men.
At 50′, goalkeeper Brayan Cruz knocked down Edwin Solani in the area, who appeared like a shadow and the referee declared a penalty again. But the Argentine defender Braian Molina made a mistake, the goalkeeper guessed and covered.
Cáceres then closed ranks, forcing Marathón to resort to mid-distance shots and thus sentenced the match.
At 66′, Isaac Castillo with a shot from the edge of the box put the emeralds third and at 80′, Vieyra signed the hat-trick after receiving in front of the area, scoring a mark with a spin and sending it inside with a powerful right hand.
Marathón thus recovered his smile after four dates without winning and now he becomes a serious candidate to fight for a place in the Clausura 2022 league.
-DATA SHEET:
4 – MARATHON: 25 Denovan Torres, 2 Bryan Barrios, 15 Allans Vargas, 17 Braian Molina, 52 José Aguilera (5 Luis Vega, min. 60), 10 Mario Martínez (20 Carlos Ovidio Lanza, min. 62), 23 Juan Vieyra (Frelys Lopez, min.82), 31 Reinieri Mayorquín, 35 Víctor Berrios (Elmer Guity, min.82), 65 Isaac Castillo and 30 Edwin Solani Solano.
Coach: Martín García (today directed by Jorge Pineda).
1 – UPN: 1 Brayan Cruz, 2 Jack Jean-Baptiste, 4 Lesvin Medina, 6 Eduard Reyes (20 Luis Argeñal, min. 75), 44 Jefryn Macías (11 César Guillén, min. 46), 5 Oliver Morazán (21 Kilmar Peña, min. 68), 22 Robel Bernárdez, 10 Rembrandt Flores, 18 Elder Torres (17 Enrique Vásquez, min. 46), 28 Axel Gómez and 29 Juan Ramón Mejía.
Coach: Raul Caceres.
REFEREES: Nelson Salgado, Jesús Tábora, Manuel Aguilar and Orlando Hernández.
YELLOW CARDS: Víctor Berríos, Oliver Morazán, Axel Gómez and Reinieri Mayorquín.