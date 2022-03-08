Marathón recovers its memory and thrashes UPN with a hat-trick by Argentinean Juan Vieyra

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

A hat-trick by Argentinean Juan Vieyra served the Marathon this Sunday to leave behind his losing streak of four games without winning in the 2022 Clausura Tournament and thrashed the UPNFM Wolves (4-1) at the close of the first round, in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. Vieyra’s three goals, plus one from the young Isaac Castillo, came from behind Juan Ramón Mejía’s opening goal to give his coach Martín ‘Tato’ García a little oxygen, who has been on the tightrope due to poor results. The Green Monster remembered winning, recovered his memory and returned to victory to climb a step in the standings, now ranking seventh with 12 points, while the university students are ninth with 8 units.

HIT FIRST UPN AND COMEBACK VERDOLAGA The UPN jumped into the sampedrano colossus with the intention of surprising and did so in the first minutes of the match. Juan Ramón Mejía had it early, he lowered the ball with his chest and in one-on-one he couldn’t beat Denovan Torres who blocked the shot from low. In the 8th minute, referee Nelson Salgado awarded a penalty for the Wolves for a foul by Bryan Barrios on Jefryn Macías in the area and Juan Ramón Mejía sent the ball into the back of the net.

The emeralds were able to shake off the pressure in the center of the field and began to do damage with filtered balls for Edwin Solani Solano. At 36′, the whistler made a mistake when calling a non-existent penalty against Mario Martínez in a ball dispute with Elder Torres. Argentine midfielder Juan Vieyra was in charge of putting the transitory tie, 1-1. The meeting turned back and forth. But the sampedranos at 44′ were finer and took the lead with another score by Vieyra, after a counterattack after a great save by Denovan Torres.

SECOND TIME For the complement, Raúl Cáceres made two input changes and sent César Guillén and Enrique Vásquez to the field. Jorge Pineda, assistant to ‘Tato’ García, then fell back to hurt the counter with fast men. At 50′, goalkeeper Brayan Cruz knocked down Edwin Solani in the area, who appeared like a shadow and the referee declared a penalty again. But the Argentine defender Braian Molina made a mistake, the goalkeeper guessed and covered.