Marathón surprises and prepares tremendous beating for Real Sociedad; now they dream of qualifying for the league

2022-04-24

The closure of closing tournament be more dramatic in the fight for a place in the big league party, then the marathon came back to life after tremendous beating Real society.

The set of Manuel Keosseian gave the surprise at the Olympic stadium, where he scored 6-0 against the Tocoa team, who are involved in the fight for non-relegation.

The opening of the road to victory was given from the first minutes, where Lucas Campana took advantage of a center to the area and with a header he beat Nelson Barrientos.

The strongest blow for Tocoa came at the end of the first half, after goalkeeper Barrientos committed a foul and had to be expelled from the match. In his place, the youthful José Paz entered.

The night turned dark in the second half for those from Tocoa, after Lucas Campana scored the 2-0 of the match and his personal second in the first minute.

The greens did not finish celebrating and smiled again, after Allan Vargas increased the score and put the party in the Olympic stadium.

The madness was not for less, since two minutes later Edwin Solano scored the 4-0, after a play in speed, he took off the goalkeeper and calmly defined.