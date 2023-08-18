Marathon’s series is available today on Netflix Mexico

These are the most searched titles by Netflix subscribers. (infobay)

Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Squid Game and Euphoria are just some of the titles that are part of golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which is characterized by the war of streaming being promoted through various platforms.

Whether because of the quality of the script, the production, the actors, and even its format, Netflix has become one of the Audience Preferred Platform To see these types of presentations.

1. Depp vs. Heard

This series, which combines the testimony of the two protagonists for the first time, analyzes the trial that shocked Hollywood and sent the Internet into an uproar.

2. Bowler

This new comedy focuses on the lives of a group of former and current football players, including Spencer Strasmore, played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in his first leading role for the television series. Strasmore is a soccer superstar who, after retiring, tries to relocate his life in the heart of Miami while devoting himself to mentoring other players in the competitive soccer business.

3. Kimetsu no Yaiba

Rumors about the presence of man-eating demons lurking in the forest since ancient times. Because of this, the local people never go out at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjirou, these rumors would soon become his harsh reality. Since his father’s death, Tanjirou has vowed to support his family. Although their lives may have been hardened by tragedy, they have found happiness. But that short-lived warmth is destroyed one day when Tanjirou learns that his family has been murdered and the only survivor, his sister Nezuko, has been transformed into a demon. However, to her surprise, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotions and thoughts. Thus begins Tanjirou’s quest to fight the demons and make his sister human again.

4. My Happy Marriage (TV series)

TV series (2023). Mio is from an aristocratic family who is treated harshly by her stepmother and her fiancé is a soldier who left his ex-fiancé three days after the wedding. With no place to return, Miyo tries to open her heart to the soldier, despite her heart-wrenching past.

5. Deadly Potion

An in-depth exploration of the US opioid crisis through the eyes of perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth.

6. Chosen

Jodi is 12 years old and lives in the state of Baja California Sur. And now he knows that he has the same powers as Jesus Christ. Will he be able to fulfill his destiny?

7. King the Land (TV series)

In the midst of a battle for control of a company, a flashy heiress meets a dedicated employee with an irresistible smile on (almost) everyone’s face.

8. Behind Your Touch

9. Heart palpitations

Charlie, an overly nervous and openly gay thinker, and Nick, a good-natured and jovial rugby player, meet at a British primary school for boys. Friendship blossoms quickly, but can there be more…? Based on the hit Heartstopper graphic novel series by Alice Osman.

10. A Perfect Story

After running away from her own wedding, Margot feels like she’s lost her way. Little does she suspect that David’s irresistible chaos is just what she needs to get her life back on track.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes, seasons or installments, similarly, they may not have descriptions because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix has become the king of streaming because of its series and movies. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Netflix is ​​a streaming service It has become one of the most important platforms and has managed to bring about a significant change in the way we watch and enjoy series and movies.

Its great success has inspired other big companies to launch their own streaming services, such as Disney+ and HBO, however, they have not managed to create the same reach. customers Or keeping such a large list.

Although it began as a company that offered DVD rental service through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company began operations outside the United States and Canada, streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. Offered by its catalogue. After a year it will reach some countries in Europe and later in Asia as well.

In 2011 the company began producing its own content, starting with the successful series House of cardsWhich inspired him to form his own studio in 2016. By 2018 it would already be defined as a global Internet television network.

Its catalog includes films that have won Academy Awards, multi-award winning and viral series such as The Squid Game, or important products in Spanish such as La Casa de Papel. Netflix first managed to get nominated for an Oscar in 2014 thanks to the documentary The Square.

It’s important to note that Netflix’s content varies by region or time, so some titles may not be available in different regions than others.

Productions available on Netflix can be enjoyed on SmartTVs, game consoles, decoders, smartphones, computers, tablets and more. The platform also has a number of packages that, depending on the cost, will limit the number of simultaneous viewing of content on different devices, if you can enjoy it in HD, FHD or UHD and more.

keep reading:

more news

More about Streaming

Most commented series and movies on Twitter