Marbelle attacked the mayor Daniel Quintero

Come back and play. Marbelle continues to show that she is in total opposition to the leftist politicians who rule the country. Now, she attacked Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellín.

After the president of the capital of Antioquia commented on the meeting between Álvaro Uribe and Gustavo Petro, the Colombian singer did not let the comment pass and He questioned what Quintero said with a rather harsh qualification. “Is this BADLY MADE ARTIFACT still mayor?” Marbelle wrote.

But the comments against the mayor did not stop there. After one of his followers affirmed that “Quintero is Petro’s clone, but with pretense of president”, Marbella answered him. “But made with slime,” said the controversial singer.

The artist also does not stop hiding her discomfort at the election of Petro as the new president of Colombia and also went head-to-head against Rodolfo Hernández. After the meeting between the two political leaders became known, the Colombian got angry and sent a strong message to her followers about this new alliance. “Hahahahaha ‘LOOK IN THE EYES, READ MY LIPS… I’M NOT GOING TO FAIL YOU!’. They really don’t have blood running down their faces… they don’t know what shame is.” Marbelle wrote on his official Twitter showing his discontent after learning that the engineer will support the Petro government.

Marbelle is consolidated as one of the main opponents of the president-elect, so much so that she announced months ago that if she won the elections, she would leave the country. The popular music singer affirmed that there is no possibility that she will stay in Colombia for the moment and pointed out that she fears for her life, since she has received many harassing messages.

“The only thing that the messages from Margarita Rosa and Gustavo Bolívar achieve is to incite their bullies to insult me ​​and ask me to leave the country. Behind the hypocrisy of the message, they really do silent bullying. So don’t be offended when I reply.”, accurate.

After what Marbelle said, Graciela Torres, popularly known in the world of entertainment as The Black Candle, He assured that the so-called queen of the technorail will leave the country soon. According to the journalist, the Valle del Cauca artist would currently have several offers to go on a musical tour abroad. Likewise, she pointed out that they would be looking for her from Mexico to promote her career in that country.

“We learned that you have an invitation from some international businessmen to do a concert tour outside our country. She has reunited her work team, which was dissolved by recent events, and she will surely go to sing, which is her true profession ”initially stated.

Then he added: “We learned from a very good source that some Mexican businessmen were looking for a singer with the same profile as Jenny Rivera, to promote it within Mexican folklore, replacing this lady who died in a tragic accident at the age of 43.”

La Negra Candela finally pointed out that Marbelle has become quite relevant in the digital sphere due to its exposure in the midst of the electoral contest that took place in Colombia. “Since now Marbelle is so mentioned in social networks, especially, they are thinking of coming back with the project. Since no one has filled the void left by Jenny Rivera. Marbelle doesn’t like staying in Colombia, putting up with what is happening, and going to succeed in Mexico. Marbelle, apparently, is leaving, but to work”, Torres concluded.