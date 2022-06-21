Marbelle calls Margarita Rosa and Gustavo Bolívar hypocrites and speaks of “silent bullying”

Marbelle, who has been very active on the different social networks in recent weeks, was one of the first personalities of the national show business to react to the triumph of Petro, president elected by the Historical Pact.

“God save you, Colombia. Don’t worry, I’ll leave all the poop for you. They woke up full of laughter, but with shit between their teeth. That’s how hyenas are.” he wrote on Twitter.

After the victory of the Cordovan, Margarita Rosa de Francisco sent an emotional message to the popular music singer and invited her to be part of the change that Colombia needs, which will have a center-left president for the first time.

The renowned actress, in the same way, took advantage of the moment to flatter the so-called queen of the tecnocarrilera and highlighted that she has one of the best voices she has ever heard in her life.

“So they can see that I do want to send Marbella a big hug, and tell him that I envy that beautiful voice he has. I hope things go very well for him in the renascent Colombia.” declared the Valle del Cauca.

Given these statements, the interpreter of addicted to pain She was not silent and quickly responded to the presenter. However, she rejected the invitation that she made to him and assured that she does not want to be part of that change.

The popular music singer also stated that there is no possibility of her staying in Colombia at the moment, and pointed out that she currently fears for her life, since she has received many harassing messages in recent hours.

“Thank you Margaret! The truth is that there is no possibility that I will stay in the Colombia that you are going to destroy. Thanks for the hug! I hope it goes well for you.” initially stated.

Then he specified: “The only thing that the messages from Margarita Rosa and Gustavo Bolívar achieve is to incite their bullies to insult me ​​and ask me to leave the country. Behind the hypocrisy of the message they really do a silent thug. So don’t be offended when I reply.”

Despite the fact that she has stated it on several occasions, the artist shared a funny video with all her followers on Monday in which she leaves in doubt whether she will really leave Colombia. Likewise, she showed that no one can force her to leave the country.

“If the motherfucker bitch gives me the win, I stay here because my body is mine. For me to move, my legs are mine, my head is mine and everything is mine. So I go when I want”, Says the recording he posted on his Twitter account.

It is worth mentioning that the so-called queen of the technorail was one of the personalities who most questioned the candidate of the Historical Pact during the electoral contest, who stated a few days ago that one day she will reveal the truth of why she hates him so much.

“I have never been to a concert in Marbella, I don’t like his music. One day I will tell in detail why she hates me so much.” concluded the leader of Human Colombia.