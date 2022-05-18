Marbelle’s forceful response to Petro’s follower who does not want to see her anymore

In recent months, Marbelle has been the protagonist of a series of news about her active participation in social networks during the electoral season, where she has defended her political position and has shared opinions about the panorama that Colombia is experiencing in the face of the uncertainty of who will be the new President of the Republic.

Recently, the singer of popular and ranchera music stated through her official Twitter account, in which she has more than 400,000 followers, that, regardless of whether the left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro wins or not, she would leave Colombia.

On several occasions, the “queen of the technorail” has shown discontent with the actions of Petro, whom she does not support, but who does criticize each of his actions. However, beyond the singer’s remarks, she assured on this occasion that this would possibly be the last year that she would live in the country.

Regarding the subject, Marbelle published, in an ironic tone, that his departure from Colombia “is as real as Petro’s innocence.”

A comment that did not take long to arouse the reactions of Internet users and users of the social network, from whom he received messages of support, but some also celebrated his departure from Colombia.

In this last group classifies the comment of the user @haroldrruizm, who assured that he waits for the day when the singer has already left the country.

“Mrs. (Mrs.) I don’t like your music, you are ordinary, disrespectful, rude, and I don’t question your right to think as you please, but you disrespect millions of people who have a different option for the country,” he trilled .

According to the biography of his account, the user served as a councilor for Pasto in four periods, in addition to being an advisor for peace and crops for illicit use in the Government of Nariño. He also states in his Twitter profile description that he is a journalist and a writer.

Mrs. I don’t like your music, you are ordinary, disrespectful, rude, and you didn’t question your right to think as you please, but you disrespect millions of people who have a different option for the country, I count the days to have the happy to know that he is gone. – haroldruizmoreno (@haroldrruizm) May 17, 2022

In front of this post, Marbelle responded forcefully that she could leave the country whenever she wanted. “Perfect! And now I tell him: I’m leaving the day he gives me the BIG PU ** WINS! ”, Wrote the popular music singer.

Some followers came to her defense and shared messages of support for the artist.

“Little by little he lives unhappy because of your existence @Marbelle30? Hahahahahaha poor thing, punish him, don’t go and that’s how he will live the rest of his life, ”commented one of the users.

Faced with this response, the Colombian artist responded jokingly that she will stay in the country to make their lives a yogurt.

This Tuesday, May 10, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, ordered the provisional suspension of Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellín, for his alleged participation in politics. A decision that became known after the official published a controversial video in which he was seen in a car and used the expression “shift into first.”

After the above, on Tuesday night the presidential candidate Gustavo Petro said that the decision of the Attorney General’s Office against Quintero it was a “coup d’état in Medellín”.

In this regard, he asked the citizens and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to “defend the popular vote.”

Very early, this Wednesday, Marbelle responded to the candidate with a strong insult and reminded him that he is not the President of the Republic, although Petro’s trill referred to the Mayor’s Office of Quintero, not to his virtual government.