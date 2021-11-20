The universe of fitness attracts tons of people who want to get fit and feel good about themselves.

Playing sports allows you to show off a beautiful body, but at the same time free your body and mind. In fact, we know that well-being at 360 degrees is an intertwining of psychological serenity and physical health.

On the other hand, we cannot deny that in recent years there has been an increasing attention to the figure and a firm and toned body. That’s why so many join the gym, follow tutorials on the internet, and keep their ravenous hunger at bay.

Being in shape is a path that passes both from the table and from the equipment room and today we at the editorial team want to take care of training. Those who care about their turtle should know a trick that will allow you to get sculpted abs without resorting to various tools. Let’s see what it is.

Marble abs without annoying back pain with this secret technique that many ignore

When we think of abs, the classic bench press immediately comes to mind. Well, you need to use the right tools, but it is also important to know some basic rules.

Not only because they allow us to achieve the desired goals, but also because they avoid possible injuries. In fact, by training incorrectly, we risk tears or physical damage in general that take a long time to heal.

And how do we avoid getting hurt, especially if we do situps? Many know that the classic “up and down” movement could cause back pain. In these cases, the mistake lies in forcing the back rather than the abdomen. Thus, we do not train our turtle but, on the contrary, we burden our poor back. And that’s not all, because the true secret technique is still another and many are wrong to underestimate it.

The downhill

Here’s how to have marble abs without annoying back pain with this secret technique that many ignore: controlling the descent phase. When we learned to do situps in the past, we became convinced that the important thing is the climbing phase. Unfortunately it is not entirely correct, because a fundamental phase during this type of exercise is the descent. This is the main moment in which strength is still controlled and strength is applied to the abdomen. Furthermore, this allows us not to burden the back in any way. No tools, no complex strategies, just a little extra attention that from now on we will certainly not be able to ignore.