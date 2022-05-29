Entertainment

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres: the scandal that caused the separation of the couple

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old does not stop betting on love and the recent news of his engagement to the 23-year-old model Nadia Ferreira surprised everyone. The couple whitewashed their relationship earlier this year and are already thinking about an imminent wedding.

This will be the fourth time Mark Anthony walk down the aisle, previously he did it with the former Puerto Rican beauty queen Dayanara Torres, with the singer and actress Jennifer López and with the model Shannon de Lima. With the first two he had children and currently maintains a good relationship.

