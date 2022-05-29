Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres: the scandal that caused the separation of the couple

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old does not stop betting on love and the recent news of his engagement to the 23-year-old model Nadia Ferreira surprised everyone. The couple whitewashed their relationship earlier this year and are already thinking about an imminent wedding.

This will be the fourth time Mark Anthony walk down the aisle, previously he did it with the former Puerto Rican beauty queen Dayanara Torres, with the singer and actress Jennifer López and with the model Shannon de Lima. With the first two he had children and currently maintains a good relationship.

Diana Torres She was the first wife of Marc Anthony, they both got married in 1999 and just a year and a half later, in 2001, their first son Christian Anthony was born in Las Vegas. By then the couple was already going through several problems but they decided to move on.

Soon after, in December 2002 Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres they renewed their vows and bet once again on love. A year later, in 2003, their second son Ryan was born, but in 2004 it all ended when they finally decided to divorce in the midst of a scandal.

At that time Mark Anthony He was publicly accused by a young woman of getting her pregnant, although there was a negative DNA test, the relationship with Dayanara Torres was already very worn out and there was no going back. Although the singer was affected by this scandal, it resurfaced at the time and he met Jennifer López, whom he also married.