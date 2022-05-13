Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced happy news

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old enjoys a great personal present thanks to his courtship with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira. In recent days, both showed on social networks all the celebrations for the 23rd birthday of the Miss Universe finalist.

But now Nadia Ferrera He announced great news in his Instagram stories where he accumulates almost two million followers from all latitudes and that is that Marc Anthony asked him to marry him and soon the couple will walk down the aisle. The brunette shared a photo where a luxurious ring is seen on her hand, which is taken from the singer’s.

“Engagement party!”, He sentenced Nadia Ferrera on the social network of the little camera and then shared images of a celebration with friends and family on a yacht where they shared lunch and various water activities. In this way, Marc Anthony will pass through the altar for the fourth time.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s engagement photo. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Previously Mark Anthony He married Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon de Lima. Everything indicates that in the middle of the celebrations for Nadia Ferreira’s birthday, the singer asked for her hand since he is more in love than ever and they are inseparable.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Some days ago, Mark Anthony suffered an accident in Panama that damaged his back and had to suspend the show in that city to be transferred to Miami where he quickly recovered from the injury in the company of Nadia Ferreira and was ready to travel to Disney with a bastion of support and celebrate the birthday of your love.