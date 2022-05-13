Entertainment

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced happy news

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old enjoys a great personal present thanks to his courtship with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira. In recent days, both showed on social networks all the celebrations for the 23rd birthday of the Miss Universe finalist.

But now Nadia Ferrera He announced great news in his Instagram stories where he accumulates almost two million followers from all latitudes and that is that Marc Anthony asked him to marry him and soon the couple will walk down the aisle. The brunette shared a photo where a luxurious ring is seen on her hand, which is taken from the singer’s.

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

wow! Amanda Seyfried debuts a new haircut in a selfie

1 min ago

Taylor Swift’s return to the big screen

3 mins ago

Marc Anthony’s girlfriend raises suspicions of an upcoming wedding

11 mins ago

Recommended of the weekend: series, movies and video games

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button