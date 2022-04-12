Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: Miss Paraguay’s dress and the singer’s suit | marriage | Instagram Photos | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Love is stronger than ever. Since before confirming that they have an affair, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira They have been very close together and, now that there is nothing to hide, their demonstrations of affection are more evident in the social media and at the public events they attend.

MORE INFORMATION: When Marc Anthony first saw Nadia Ferreira

One of the last appearances of this couple, in front of the whole world, was the last weekend in the marriage between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltzin which many celebrities were invited, so no one could disengage in presence and appearance.

In order to be as the occasion deserved, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira dressed very elegantly and all their fans were able to enjoy their looks because some photos were uploaded to Instagram, a platform where they received thousands of reactions such as likes and comments.

THE LOOK OF MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA AT THE WEDDING OF BROOKLYN BECKHAM AND NICOLA PELTZ

The Miss ParaguayNadia Ferreira, uploaded some photos to her Instagram account in which she shows her love for the saltshaker singer and the way in which both were dressed at an event in which elegance was going to be left over.

He went with a tailored black suit and a light-colored shirt, a combination that is a safe bet at the time of events in which elegance should prevail.

Meanwhile, Nadia stole all eyes with a light blue and white dress, which had a large neckline on the back, demonstrating her impressive grace that helped her win the crown of her country.

MORE INFORMATION: How did Nadia Ferreira become famous?

The couple presented an impressive look at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and is about to turn 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments from her childhood as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and the ability to mobilize.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of major brands and to be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Currently moved to the Mexico City in order to expand her career in the world of modeling, but she also finds time for other activities, since she leads the organization NF, which provides support to women who suffer domestic violence, encouraging them to continue with their lives and learn to develop by themselves.

Continuing with her great social work, the model works hand in hand with the first lady of Paraguay, in projects such as “Victoria” and “Ñapuake”, which seek to improve the quality of life of her Guarani people.

Miss Paraguay has fallen in love with Marc Anthony. Both confirmed their romance in early March 2022 (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

HOW DID MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA MEET?

A few months ago several rumors were born about a new possible romance with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira because some photographs of the two of them were leaked walking hand in hand through Mexico City as if they were a stable couple.

At that time, neither of them spoke about it, but they continued to share several moments together until convincing evidence came to light that made it clear that both were in a relationship more than friends.

Leaked social media videos showed the new couple in a Greek restaurant, performing the classic tradition of breaking plates until the singer gave the model a passionate kiss. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE PENTHOUSE OF NADIA FERREIRA, MARC ANTHONY’S GIRLFRIEND

Nadia Ferrera lives in the luxurious area of ​​Polanco in Mexico City with a group of friends, who share a nice penthouse that accommodates the needs that everyone may have.

his fans in social media They have been able to discover this property gradually thanks to the fact that she uploaded several publications from there, especially when the quarantine began in Mexico to stop the advance of the coronavirus in society. For example, something that was immediately reflected is that they have a kitchen and a living room very close, but it is a considerable size and larger than usual. MORE DETAILS HERE.