Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira confirm their commitment and Jennifer Lopez “sneaks” into the ad

a few hours ago the model Nadia Ferrera has made public its commitment to Mark Anthony through Instagram with a photograph in which their intertwined hands appear to show the impressive ring that the singer has given him.

“Engagement party”, the model wrote in her stories.

Her wedding will be the first for her and the fourth for him, who has previously been married -in this order- to the beauty queen Diana Torressinger Jennifer Lopez and model Shannon de Lima.

Although not many have realized it, his second wife, that is Jennifer, has sneaked into the announcement of her plans to walk down the aisle again because in the image that Nadia has shared you can see the band-shaped tattoo Marc has on his left ring finger, that was done when he married the Bronx diva in 2004.

At the time she also wore Jennifer’s name on her wristbut eventually covered it up with another design when they parted ways.

Interestingly, his fiancée and his first wife also have something in common: Dayanara won the Miss Universe pageant in 1993 and Nadia was first runner-up in last year’s pageant.

A few weeks ago it was rumored that she could take over the title because it was believed that the current queen, Harnaaz Sandhu, was pregnant, something that would automatically make her lose the crown, but finally the latter denied that this was the case, explaining that she had fluid retention problems. due to their food intolerances.

