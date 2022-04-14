Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira: how old are they and how have they responded to criticism for their age difference | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

For love there is no age. One of the most famous and mediatic couples of recent times is the one that makes up renowned singer Marc Anthony Y the model Nadia Ferreira, whose relationship has been very well received by fans of the salsa artist. Despite this, some people have questioned the age difference between the two lovers.

MORE INFORMATION: How many children does Marc Anthony have and who are their mothers?

Mark Anthony Y Nadia Ferrera They met casually in 2016 when the young woman approached the singer to ask for a photo because she was one of his fans. Several years later this became a romantic relationship and they are currently very happy.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are one of the most famous couples (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

But it was Mark Anthony who decided to take the first step and confirm that he and Nadia Ferrera they are a couple. This surprised everyone and many applauded this union.

MORE INFORMATION: How did Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, become famous?

Also, something that has caught the attention of the public, including his thousands of fans of the New York artist, is the age difference between the two; However, the couple has shown that this is not an inconvenience for them.

Nadia Ferreira in her stage of Miss Paraguay (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

HOW OLD ARE MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERRERIA?

Mark Anthony is one of the greatest salsa artists and his songs have conquered several Spanish-speaking countries and the United States. The singer has also given a lot to talk about because years ago he has been a couple of the famous Jennifer Lopez and currently he looks very much in love with Nadia Ferrera.

The salsero is currently 53 years old, while the model is only 22 years old. The love between the two is going well and they are very happy. They demonstrate this in the photographs of social networks or in each event they attend.

MORE INFORMATION: This is how Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were dressed at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The couple presented an impressive look at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

HOW HAVE MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERRERIA RESPONDED TO CRITICISM?

Social networks are a space where thousands of people enter and comment on the topics of their choice. They have not been oblivious to the relationship of Mark Anthony Y Nadia Ferrera.

In that sense, some comments that have appeared on social networks are: “Romeo and his granddaughter”, Others also say that for this reason they do not form a good couple, according to mdzol.

The couple has decided to turn a deaf ear to all kinds of criticism and continue to be very happy in their romantic relationship.

But they have also expressed themselves on social networks, as Telemundo recalled. For her part, Nadia Ferreira posted a story on her Instagram “What is for you always arrives on time“, while Mark Anthony He posted a photo with his girlfriend with the message: “May God multiply everything you wish for us”.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Shannon de Lima, Alejandro Speitzer’s girlfriend and Marc Anthony’s ex

HOW DID MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA MEET?

For several weeks several rumors have been born about a new possible romance with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira because some photographs of the two of them were leaked walking hand in hand through Mexico City as if they were a stable couple.

At that time, neither of them spoke about it, but they continued to share several moments together until convincing evidence came to light that made it clear that both were in a relationship rather than friends.

Leaked social media videos showed the new couple in a Greek restaurant, performing the classic tradition of breaking plates until the singer gave the model a passionate kiss. MORE DETAILS HERE.

HOW DID NADIA FERREIRA REACH FAME?

From the moment that Nadia Ferreira became the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2021, all eyes in the world focused on her, discovering that she had a very hard life since she was a baby, because at eight months She was operated on from birth for a congenital torticollis and shortly after she was operated on again after being diagnosed with Susac syndrome, which caused her to lose her vision, hearing and mobility on the left side for approximately a year and a half. She grew up being quite the warrior.

Due to his poise and elegance, at the age of 13 he started as a model; Later, in 2015, she participated in the television program “Parodiando” on the Telefuturo network, where she performed the song “Shake it off” by Taylor Swift. MORE DETAILS HERE.