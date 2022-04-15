Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira: photos from their vacation in the Dominican Republic | The Roman | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

After enjoying the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferreira traveled to celebrate Easter week in La Romana, Dominican Republic, where the Puerto Rican singer has a luxurious residence and where the couple is having a romantic moment.

They were accompanied on the trip by Nadia’s mother, Ludy Ferreira, since she apparently gets along great with Marc Anthony. From this paradisiacal place, the couple photographed themselves to portray the rest days they are enjoying and show that everything is going well in their relationship.

What attracted the most attention on social networks were the photos of Nadia Ferreira, who dazzled everyone by showing her statuesque body while posing in a bikini on the beach. Have you seen the images? Here we show them to you and we tell you details of the trip.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

VACATION PHOTOS OF MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA

Miss Paraguay shared photos of this moment with the singer, making it clear that their romance is going from strength to strength. The couple looks very relaxed in this paradisiacal place that is far from the noise of the big cities.

Through her Instagram Stories, Nadia Ferreira shared a photo lying down with her lover on the beach with the message: “There is nothing like being in the arms of your man.”

In the image, we see the 53-year-old salsero of Puerto Rican origin, relaxed, wearing sunglasses and showing off his tattoos, hugging his 22-year-old girlfriend. They both smile at the camera and look happy.

But not only the photos of the couple have given something to talk about, so have the images of Nadia Ferreira. The beauty queen dazzled with photos of her in a bikini. “Just happy,” she wrote alongside her poses in a swimsuit.

Ferreira also shared photos resting in a hammock with her mother, in the company of her boyfriend, enjoying the pool, tropical views and delicious dishes. In each image, the young woman shows off her enviable curves.

The couple is living a honeymoon. In fact, the Puerto Rican’s mid-March concert in Los Angeles had Miss Paraguay 2021 as its main guest, who enjoyed the show from start to finish. That day, the model left a tender “I love you” in her Instagram stories.

At first, it seemed that the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira was only professional, because the beauty queen participates in a new music video for the singer-songwriter. However, it is clear that they are in love and that they are enjoying every minute they can together.