Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima, why they separated | Divorce | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Marc Anthony is not only one of the most influential salsa singers in music contemporary, but also a very popular figurewhose activities, artistic projects and romantic relationships They are followed by millions of followers around the world.

In this sense, his relationship with Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima It was one that not only surprised the fans, but also aroused their interest, since many of their activities were shared by the couple in their social media officers.

The relationship was so solid that in November 2014 they announced that they were getting engaged in marriage, a ceremony that took place in The Romancommunity of Dominican Republic where the interpreter of “And there was someone” lives.

Shannon De Lima and Marc Anthony attend the Maestro Cares Foundation’s 4th Annual ‘Changing Lives/Building Dreams’ Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on March 21, 2017 in New York City (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

However, years later, the couple would confirm their separation, although without giving details of the causes.

WHY DID MARC ANTHONY AND SHANNON DE LIMA SPLIT?

In February 2017, and almost two years after their marriage, the couple announced that they would be separating, signing the divorce the same month and keeping silent about the reasons that led to their separation.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima were very frequent in uploading photos together on their social networks, but weeks ago they stopped doing it. (Photo: official Instagram)

Did Marc Anthony walk away from Shannon de Lima?

In those days, different media assured that sources close to the couple indicated that the end was due to the fact that both had complicated calendars, which would have irretrievably worn out the marriage.

In this sense, the Puerto Rican was accused of spending almost no time on their relationship by focusing on work, ending up cracking the relationship.

Was Marc Anthony paying Shannon de Lima?

Another of the rumors, and one of the most controversial but popular, was that the salsa singer gave the model a monthly allowance, which she stopped paying, marking the end of the union. It was even said that there was a confidentiality clause that prevented De Lima from expressing himself on the subject.

All this, however, was denied by the Venezuelan, who assured that she earned her own money and ruled out being bound by a contract, but instead avoided referring to her breakup because it was a personal issue.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima have ended their two-year marriage. (Photo: official Instagram)

Did Jennifer Lopez cause the divorce of Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima?

Months before the separation of the couple, Marc Anthony appeared at a concert where his ex-partner Jennifer López, with whom he has a good relationship, was also present. In that place, both kissed each other, at the request of the public, which caused a stir in the musician’s environment.

However, it was Shannon de Lima herself who denied that this had marked the end of their relationship, since both had already been separated for more than a month.

“It definitely wasn’t the kiss. It was a famous kiss, I think, but we already had time, more or less, a month apart, “he commented on” Despierta América “.