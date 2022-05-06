Entertainment

Marc Anthony broke the silence and revealed the truth of his accident

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is one of the great references of Latin music and these days he is in the middle of an international tour that takes him with the new songs from his album ‘Pa alla voy’ through different countries in the region. Now it was the turn of the Panamanians but the artist had to cancel the show.

Yesterday the news broke that Marc Anthony had injured his back in the dressing room and as a consequence he had to cancel the scheduled show in Panama and return to Miami with his girlfriend Nadia Ferrera who is taking care of your care and what is necessary for your recovery.

