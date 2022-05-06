Marc Anthony broke the silence and revealed the truth of his accident

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is one of the great references of Latin music and these days he is in the middle of an international tour that takes him with the new songs from his album ‘Pa alla voy’ through different countries in the region. Now it was the turn of the Panamanians but the artist had to cancel the show.

Yesterday the news broke that Marc Anthony had injured his back in the dressing room and as a consequence he had to cancel the scheduled show in Panama and return to Miami with his girlfriend Nadia Ferrera who is taking care of your care and what is necessary for your recovery.

After the company in charge of their show issued a statement in which they explained that fans can get their money back beyond a possible rescheduling, it was the same Mark Anthony who decided to publish a video on their social networks telling in the first person what happened.

“I’m in the process of recovering from my back. I’m fine and they’re taking care of me. I feel… you can’t say better, but we’re in it. I’ll be back soon, to keep my word. Unfortunately, as I told you, it’s a very strong for me because I’m not a cancel person, I have no history of that,” he said. Mark Anthony.

Mark Anthony. Source: Terra archive

Finally Mark Anthony He added with a visible face of pain while lying down that “This is simply for all those people who are interested in knowing. I am a human being, I hurt my back and I hope you wish me the best.” Although the details of the accident have not been revealed, the singer is in full recovery.