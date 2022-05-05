Marc Anthony cancels his last concert after suffering an accident

fans of Mark Anthony who expected to see him this Wednesday, May 4, in Panama were disappointed at the last moment when canceled his performance at the Rommel Fernández Stadium just a few minutes before it had to start.

Apparently, the singer suffered an unforeseen accident while he was in the dressing room and had to receive medical attention in that same place.

The thousands of attendees were informed that the concert would not take place through the facility’s loudspeaker system, although they have been asked to keep their tickets because a new date will be set for them to see the artist live.

Just a few hours earlier, Marc was the picture of happiness in the video that his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira posted on Instagram from the private jet they were traveling on together.

The music star seemed to be in a particularly good mood because, according to the young model, he kept making her laugh as she tried to take a selfie.

The musician’s new sentimental partner has become his second shadow and has accompanied him in all his professional commitments since they made their relationship public last month.

