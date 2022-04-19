Marc Anthony, children: how many does he have, what are their names and who are their mothers | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Mark Anthony It has not only conquered millions of hearts around the world thanks to its successful songs, but also to some of the most beautiful women on the planet with which he has had an affair. As a result of his relationships, the singer fathered several children, of whom he is very proud.

Although, not everyone was born to a famous mother; The truth is that the Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter prefers to keep them away from the public eye and is always very aware of everything that happens to them.

Next, we tell you how many and who are the children of the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida”; as well as the identity of the mothers of each of them.

When singer Marc Anthony performed during his Pa lla Voy concert tour in Cedar Park, Texas, on April 3, 2022 (Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP)

THE CHILDREN OF MARC ANTHONY

Singer Marc Anthony, 53, has six children, five biological and one he adopted with one of his partners.

From the affair with Debbie Rosado

The artist began dating Debbie Rosado, a police officer, in 1993, with whom he became the father of two children. The romance ended shortly after.

one. Arianna

Arianna Muñiz, Marc Anthony’s daughter, with Shannon de Lima, one of her father’s wives (Photo: Shannon de Lima / Instagram)

Arianna is Marc Anthony’s firstborn. She was born on June 29, 1994. Not much is known about the young woman, only that she has always had a very good relationship with her father’s partners.

two. chase

On the left side of the image appears Chase, one of Marc Anthony’s children (Photo: TeAmoMarcAnthony / Instagram)

When the singer decided to share his life with Debbie, she already had another son, to whom Marc Anthony did not hesitate to give his last name. His name is Alex and they affectionately call him ‘Chase’, who has accompanied his father on several occasions, but prefers to stay away from the cameras, he publishes MDZ.

Of the marriage with Dayanara Torres

Marc Anthony and his then-wife Dayanara Torres pose for photographers before the 45th Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2003 at Madison Square Garden in New York (Photo: Henny Ray Abrams / AFP)

Marc Anthony married Dayanara Torres, an actress and model who became Miss Universe 1993, in Las Vegas on May 9, 2000. They ended in 2003.

3. Christian

Cristian was born on February 5, 2001. He prefers to live a life away from the media lens and dedicates himself to his studies in the United States.

Four. Ryan

Ryan came to this world on August 16, 2003. He wants to dedicate himself professionally to music like his father.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife with the children the singer had: Cristian and Ryan (Photo: Dayanara Torres / Instagram)

Dayanara Torres does not hesitate to show off on her social networks with her two children, to whom she dedicates very loving phrases.

From his marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony arrive at the seventh annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 2, 2006 at Madison Square Garden in New York (Photo: Don Emmert / AFP)

As a result of his marriage, on June 5, 2004, with Jennifer López, the singer Marc Anthony had his twins. The couple divorced in 2011.

5. Emma Maribel

Emme Maribel was born on February 22, 2008 at 5:12 am weighing almost 2.5 kilos. Like her father, she is passionate about music, so much so that she appeared at the Super Bowl gala with her mother.

6. Maximilian David

Max’s birth was 14 minutes later, 5:25 am, and he weighed 2.7 kilos. He feels more attracted to the audiovisual world.

Jennifer Lopez with her twins, who are already teenagers (Emme / Instagram)

WHO IS MARC ANTHONY?

Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera, better known as Marc Anthony, was born in New York on September 16, 1968. He is a Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter and actor, whose songs range from salsa, through bolero, ballads and pop.

He began his recording career in the hip hop genre with the duo Little Louie & Marc Anthony, reaching No. 1 on the US charts in 1991. Later, Ralph Mercado signed him to his RMM label on that date and launched him singing salsa, earning a great success that lasted for years, from its first single with the song “Hasta que te conocí” by Juan Gabriel, which was No. 1 in sales.

WHAT IS MARC ANTHONY’S MOST LISTENED SONG?

1. Live My Life – Marc Anthony (2013)

This song is the most recognized of the artist. His number of reproductions on Youtube is more than 1 billion listens.