Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias or Shakira: songs that changed owners

How would these great songs sound like other artists?

The subject of abandonment from other bands, remarkable or unlikely collaborations, famous artists hiding behind pseudonyms or anonymous authors, gifts from friends… authorship of songs It is full of surprising anecdotes, and many of the singles feature big stars in their credits who are, at times, unexpected because of their radically different musical approaches. great songs of singers like Marc Anthony one of two enrique iglesias They were originally written for other artists. Can you imagine the famous theme, dance Presented by another voice?

musical anthem that changed ownership

There are many songs in Spanish that were originally written for other artists or performed by them before they became famous. Here we leave you some examples of songs that had different musical destinies Successes of the artists who made them popular,

dance – Enrique Iglesias

Who knew that someone else was the owner of one of the most listened to songs in the history of Spanish music! This song was originally written for David Bisbalbut ultimately performed by enrique iglesias, Cubans had cooperation in this local people and reggaeton duo Decemer Well, and became one Great international success.





now who – Marc Anthony

One of the great Puerto Rican songs was destined for the Mexican voice Alejandro Fernandez. However, it was Marc Anthony’s interpretation that popularized this famous song, which was released 14 years ago,

torture – Shakira and Alejandro Sanz

This popular song was to be performed by Shakira. Ultimately, the Colombian decided that Alejandro’s voice would fit the duet perfectly. torture became a huge success and Reached the top of the charts in several Spanish-speaking countries,

live my life – Marc Anthony

This great song, which also has a Sauce versionIt was composed by Marc Anthony and Sergio George for David Bisbal. However, the Puerto Rican artist decided to give it a chance; He recorded it and it became a hit., Although we are sure that the man from Almería would have embroidered The catchy rhythm and the joy that this song spreads.

want to become – Amaya Monteiro

One of the most popular songs of the former singer of van gogh’s ear Originally written for luis fonsiBut ended up being played by Amaya Monteiro.

Word – David Bisbal

We have to go back to 2016 and explore the extensive list of songs in the discography of the Almería artist Word. this topic was Composed by Pablo Lopez, That he could have kept this song as a part of his repertoire.