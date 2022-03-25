Marc Anthony, girlfriends and wives: who have been the loves of the singer | Nadia Ferrera | Jennifer-Lopez | United States Celebs nnda-nnlt | FAME

Mark Anthony Not only is he a successful singer with millions of fans around the world, he could also be considered one of those romantics due to his achievements in love by captivating the feelings of the most beautiful women ever seen, including the talented Jennifer Lopez already the recognized model Shannon from Lima.

Having received Cupid’s knock on the door several times, the Puerto Rican singer arrived at the altar on multiple occasions, promising eternal love to his partners on duty, worse for different reasons that could not be fulfilled, at least for now. And it is that he has once again given himself an opportunity in love with Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira.

During all his relationships he has also known what it is to become a father, since, so far, he has brought five children into the world, which makes him an experienced person in relationships, having gone through all the stages of it. That is why we will review a little of his sentimental life since he began to become known on the musical plane.

Marc Anthony has had beautiful women by his side during all the years of his artistic career (Photo: Getty Images)

MARC ANTHONY’S COUPLES

Debbie Rosado

The police officer became Marc Anthony’s first known relationship when the two began dating in 1993. A year later, a little girl named Arianna Anthony came into the world, who became the artist’s firstborn, although this was not enough to save their relationship, which came to an end a few months later.

Diana Torres

Time after having culminated his love with Debbie Rosado, Marc Anthony began a new stage of his life with the model Dayanara Torres, who became the third Miss Universe of Puerto Rico in 1993. Their love made them go through the altar: the first one was in Las Vegas in 2000 and then in his home country in a church in 2002.

During the time they were together they had two children, but their love did not prosper either and they separated in 2003 amid rumors that the salt shaker had had a child out of wedlock with a fanatic, which he had flatly denied.

Dayanara Torres is the mother of two children of singer Marc Anthony (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez

In 2004 Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez confirmed their love and that same year they got married. It is said that they had known each other for a long time, but neither took the next step until they met again on that occasion.

In 2008 they gave birth to two twins, which meant that the artist already had four children. Although everything was very normal in front of the screens, both ended their relationship in 2011, saddening their fans.

Jennifer Lopez has been the best-known partner in Marc Anthony’s entire life. They both had two children (Photo: Getty Images)

Shannon from Lima

It was a relationship of comings and goings due to many rumors that existed between them. In any case, they put their love ahead of their problems and in 2014 they got married, giving a good omen for their future, but it would not end up being like that because two years they separated forever.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima confirmed their separation with this statement. (Photo: Getty Images)

The short romances of Marc Anthony

After his separation from Shannon de Lima, the Latin American artist has not had stable relationships, but he has had ephemeral ones with the following girls: Raffaella Modugno, Jessica Lyne and Madu Nicola. However, he continues to believe in love and recently confirmed a new partner.

Nadia Ferrera

Although they had already been seen together on some occasions, with kisses included, the artist only confirmed the news of his new relationship with Miss Paraguay in March 2022 with a publication on his social networks.

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Tamara Ferreira was born in Villarrica, Paraguay, on May 10, 1999. She is currently 22 years old. she was chosen Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 and in the 70th Edition of the contest of miss Universe became the first finalist. When she was a teenager, Nadia Ferreira was crowned Miss Teen Universe Paraguay 2015 and placed as the third finalist in Miss Teen Universe of the same year.

Ferreira started modeling at age 13, gaining recognition in 2017 after being selected for Custo Barcelona’s O/W 2018 show at New York Fashion Week. She has also paraded in Milan, Santiago, Paris, Brazil and Uruguay.

She has appeared in important fashion magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, cosmopolitan, L’Officiel and Robb Report Singapore. MORE DETAILS HERE.