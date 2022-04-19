Marc Anthony: how much did it cost him to divorce Shannon de Lima | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The sentimental relationship between Mark Anthony Y Shannon from Lima She was one of the most solid in the artistic environment and they even got married and nobody thought that the flame of love between them would go out after three years. This is how the model and the singer separated, but the divorce also generated some expenses for the artist.

It was in 2017 when the couple, who had been very much in love for a long time, as could be seen before the cameras or in the photographs, decided to end their relationship.

Many fans of Mark Anthony they could not believe that their idol was separated from the model and actress Shannon DeLimaWell, they were always happy, proving to be a perfect marriage.

It should be noted that the couple married in 2014, but things reportedly did not work out and they decided to divorce in 2017.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima were one of the most famous couples (Photo: Shannon de Lima / Instagram)

For his part, mdzol has indicated that this separation was caused by labor issues but that they get along very well, according to the version of some close friends of the couple.

HOW MUCH DID IT COST MARC ANTHONY TO DIVORCE SHANNON DE LIMA

The singer Mark Anthony he divorced in 2017 from the model Shannon DeLima but all this cost the salsa artist a significant sum of money.

In this regard, El Heraldo also points out that to get a divorce, the singer had to pay a sum of 3 million dollars of child support for three years to the model.

But that was not all, well, Shannon DeLima He also kept two of the luxury apartments that they acquired and that would amount to the sum of $1.5 million.

Marc Anthony is one of the greatest salsa artists internationally (Photo: Marc Anthony / Instagram)

THE CONDITIONS FOR THE DIVORCE OF MARC ANTHONY AND SHANNON DE LIMA

Mdzol also assures that the singer demanded a condition and it was that the young woman could not marry within a period of three years and could not make any public statement about the artist or make unfavorable comments.

After agreeing on all this, both the salsa singer and the model made their divorce official on December 19, 2017.

“After a period of consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our marriage. We ask for privacy during this difficult process. Neither of us will issue any further comment on this.”, they published.

Shannon de Lima is a renowned model born in Venezuela (Photo: Shannon de Lima / Instagram)

THE LOVE BETWEEN ALEJANDRO SPEITZER AND SHANNON DE LIMA

Apparently, cupid did his job and struck the hearts of Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon de Lima, who have been seen together on more than one occasion; and although they have not yet confirmed the beginning of a romance, the truth is that they are seen very close every time.

Although they maintain a great friendship, so far all their followers are waiting for one of them to make their relationship public.

Although everyone expects these characters to confirm their courtship, another question has arisen among their fans: how did they meet? As a result of the fact that they have kept a total reserve of everything related to them, this information is still unknown; so we hope to know soon.

It was in February of this 2022 that rumors began to emerge of a possible romance between the protagonist of “Dark Desire” and Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, after they were caught in a shopping center. MORE DETAILS HERE.