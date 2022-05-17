Marc Anthony: how much did the engagement ring he gave his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira cost | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The Paraguayan Nadia Ferrera is living one of his best sentimental moments next to Mark Anthony and it is a fact that she will remember her 23rd birthday for life because that was the day she got engaged to him, which excites the fans of both, who are also already waiting for the celebration of this new marriage.

As is customary around the world, when a couple is engaged to be married, the man gives his girlfriend an engagement ring. It is so that all eyes on social networks were put on the one that the Miss Paraguay received from her future husband, starting a series of debates and unknowns.

The biggest doubt about it is from some fans and the media who have insisted on knowing the cost of the engagement ring, so this time we are going to replicate the information that exists about it, at least for now, making it clear that they are all estimates, since the singer born in the United States is not going to reveal how much he paid for that gift.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got engaged last week (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

HOW MUCH DID MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA’S ENGAGEMENT RING COST?

Last week, Nadia Ferreira was celebrating her 23 years for several days and in one of those she uploaded a story on her Instagram account, in which a photo of her and Marc Anthony’s hands was seen. It was so that all her fans knew of her engagement and saw the ring that she had accepted in close-up.

As seen in that photograph, the ring was of a considerable size and consisted of three stones, the largest being the one in the center, while on the sides there are two smaller ones, so only an expert could do the respective estimates and now we will detail it.

In an interview with Page Six, Mike Friedexecutive director of The Diamond Pro, was encouraged to describe the jewel in question a little and calculate how much it would be valued at, based on his perspective and experience of several years working in the field.

“The giant diamond in Nadia’s ring is probably at least 10 carats, and I would estimate the value to be half a million dollars.”Fried said.

Marc Anthony will remarry for the fourth time (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

HOW WAS THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY?

It could be said that this couple’s celebrations began on May 10 with Nadia’s 23rd birthday. For that day, Marc Anthony prepared a romantic surprise for him, which also went viral on social networks. The next day, both of them, and some loved ones of hers, went to Disney in Florida.

In the stories of the young woman, it was learned that she had just engaged because she published the photograph of her engagement ring with the artist’s hand. It was so that all the media and followers of social platforms knew the news.

On Friday they celebrated their engagement and future marriage. In the morning, the two shared a few hours on a yacht, tasting the best drinks and the richest possible meals of the moment.

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and has just turned 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments of her childhood, as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and her ability to move.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of big brands and be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Currently moved to the Mexico City in order to expand her career in the world of modeling, but she also finds time for other activities, since she leads the organization NF, which provides support to women who suffer domestic violence, encouraging them to continue with their lives and learn to develop by themselves.