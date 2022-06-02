Marc Anthony, how much is the singer’s fortune | United States Celebs | FAME

Since Marc Anthony started in music, back in 1985, the singer has managed to make a great fortune based on effort and talent. Today he is one of the most important salseros of the genre and has managed to position itself as one of the rLatin music representativeswith a vast discography and with songs that have not only conquered the hearts of millions in the world, but have also become indisputable hits.

Born on September 16, 1968 in New York and of Puerto Rican descent, Marco Antonio Muniz Rivera -name with which he was baptized- had a normal life until he decided to venture into music, an aspect where he has stood out since he began recording albums in 1988, three years after his first single, in a different genre than the one that brought him to glory, hip hop.

The truth is that, over the years, Marc Anthony’s career has given him, in addition to recognition, a fortune that he, his current girlfriend Nadia FerreiraY his five children. In addition to the sale of his records, and the income generated by his songs, the Puerto Rican-American artist also knew how to become an entrepreneur who makes his coffers grow even more.

HOW MUCH IS MARC ANTHONY’S FORTUNE?

His multiple successes and international tours have allowed him to forge a large millionaire fortune. The singer has even established himself as one of the richest Latin artists in the music industry. In this sense, it is currently known that The actor’s fortune is valued at approximately 80 million dollars.

The Celebrity NetWorth portal points out that the interpreter of “And there was someone” amassed this fortune based on effort, not only on stage, but also through movements and investments has done in various aspects, added to his acting careerwhere he has participated in various Hollywood films.

WHAT ARE THE SINGER’S BUSINESSES?

In addition to having more than 20 albums on the market and an approximate annual income of 500 thousand dollars for his music, in 2018, Marc Anthony began invest in real estate. Shortly after had a collaboration with the brand Kohl’s.

Also, owns the Miami Dolphins, one of the most important teams in the NFL, the national football league in the United States. In fact, the singer acquired a minority stake as a partner in the team, as Emilio and Gloria Estefan did before.

Finally, Marc Anthony’s fortune is also due to the fact that he is a representative of several artists in the Magnus Media company.

THE LUXURIOUS LIFE OF MARC ANTHONY

The fortune he has achieved throughout his career has also allowed him lead a luxurious lifeand that one of Marc Anthony’s great passions is collecting cars. The singer has a garage with incredible and quite luxurious cars, some highly exclusive, limited editions and some other rarities. Among them we find:

Aston Martin DB7. The most important piece of his collection is a DB7 from the famous firm Aston Martin, and whose model only 200 units exist.

The most important piece of his collection is a DB7 from the famous firm Aston Martin, and whose model only 200 units exist. Lotus Elise. These sports cars manufactured in the United Kingdom are among the darlings of the salsa star. This two-seater vehicle has a value of 285 million pesos.

In addition to acquiring luxurious cars, Marc Anthony contacted Alex Vega, an entrepreneur who is dedicated to customizing cars for remodel one of his Mercedes.

What other luxuries does it have?

A few years ago in Florida he acquired a luxurious mansion with 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, three kitchens and an elevator, which according to Forbes magazine, is valued at 27 million dollars.

In 2019, his private yacht caught fire. This had five cabins, with capacity for 12 people and amenities such as a high-level boat with satellite television, Wi-Fi, a large Jacuzzi and the capacity to carry several jet skis in the hold.

In 2020, he acquired a complete art collection of the famous French painter, Florian Eymann, for the amount of 150 thousand dollars.