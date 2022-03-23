Marc Anthony is criticized for dating Nadia Ferreira: “She looks like your granddaughter”

Internet users Marc Anthony criticized for dating Nadia Ferreira and they assure that the model looks more like their granddaughter than their girlfriend. The salsero began a relationship with the Paraguayan that has not been fully accepted by the public.

Like Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony has decided to give love a new chance, this time next to Nadia Ferreira. After the rumors about a possible relationship between the singer and the model became stronger, the interpreter of “Now who” confirmed their romance.

They criticize Marc Anthony for his new relationship with Nadia Ferreira

Nadia Ferrera is a 22-year-old girl who represented Paraguay in Miss Universe 2021. The model and businesswoman was the first finalist in the seventieth edition of the famous beauty pageant.

After having given a concert in Los Angeles on the “Pa’lla Voy Tour” in which starred in a romantic moment with Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony confirmed their relationship through their social networks. With a photograph in which the model appears in his arms, the 53-year-old singer-songwriter shouted out his love to the world, “May God multiply everything you wish for us”, he wrote in the post.

Instagram

Despite the fact that Marc Anthony’s fans showered the couple with praise, there were those who expressed how bad they look together. “They are like Barbie…, and Ken’s grandfather”, “There is no purer love than that of grandparents”, “looks like your granddaughter“, “How cute. May grandparents be eternal” and “She looks like a girl in her grandfather’s arms”, they wrote in the publication.