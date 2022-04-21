Marc Anthony: meaning of the singer’s tattoos | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

From phrases, religious symbols to the statue of liberty, are some of the tattoos that the famous singer wears on his body Marc Anthony, who currently enjoys his romantic relationship with the model Nadia Ferreira. There are several drawings the salsero He wanted to stand out and with this his great taste for ink on his skin is demonstrated.

Mark Anthony He has not only made news for his incredible songs that have made thousands of people dance and for the different partners he has had, but also for some tattoos that have caught the attention of his thousands of fans on social networks.

Through different photographs it has been possible to see that the former Jennifer Lopez It has innumerable drawings which have a different meaning.

These tattoos can be seen on his hands, arms, neck, among other parts of the body, as seen in his Instagram photos.

THE MEANING OF MARC ANTHONY’S TATTOOS

three crosses

The singer Mark Anthony sports the tattoo of the three crosses on his neck that can be understood as the oldest symbol of humanity and the meaning of this drawing is purely religious. It should be noted that the vertical and horizontal lines represent father and mother nature.

Three crosses were tattooed on Marc Anthony’s neck (Photo: Marc Anthony/Instagram)

Just Breathe

Just Breathe are two phrases that are very significant for the singer. That’s why he decided to have one of them in each hand. In Spanish these phrases translate as “Only”, “breathe”. Its meaning can be understood as the strength of a person in the face of some complications in life.

Marc Anthony got Just Breathe tattooed (Photo: Marc Anthony/Instagram)

A lion

The face of a lion it also draws attention to the singer’s body. This drawing is located on the right side of his chest. Its meaning is the strength shown by the so-called “King of the jungle”.

The artist has a lion tattooed on his chest (Photo: Marc Anthony/Instagram)

The statue of Liberty

One of the most representative monuments of the United States is the statue of Liberty. Mark Anthony He decided to tattoo this image on his right arm. According to Hello! he did this in honor of her ex-girlfriend Shannon de Lima.

Marc Anthony has the Statue of Liberty tattoo on his right arm (Photo: Marc Anthony/Instagram)

Phrases

The salsero decided to use his arm to show off some very significant phrases for him. One of them is “Those who say don’t know, those who know don’t say” (“Who knows does not speak and who speaks does not know”). Some consider that the tattoo responds to the criticism that the artist has always received.

Another phrase that stands out is the name “Christian” and the date “2-5-01″ because that is when his firstborn was born.

Some phrases on the singer’s arm (Photo: Marc Anthony/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez’s name covered up?

Mark Anthony also decided to tattoo the name of Jennifer Lopezaccording to terra.com.

This drawing is located at the left wrist of the singer, although a while ago he tried to hide it by getting another tattoo in that same place.

other tattoos

It should also be noted that the artist has tattoos of the stems of a flower, an old pocket watch, a bow with the point of the arrow pointing down, the moon, planets and the face of Jesus, among others.

Marc Anthony has several tattoos with different meanings (Photo: Marc Anthony/Instagram)

