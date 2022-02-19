Marc Anthony once again worried his fans for this particular reason

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old has a consolidated career behind him and is one of the artists who has achieved the greatest exposure in recent times, which is why his fans from all over the world do not take their eyes off him. the former of Jennifer Lopez He is used to making contact with it through social networks where he already has more than 11 million followers.

Mark Anthony. Source: Terra archive

It was precisely through this medium that his most select fans noticed that in recent months Mark Anthony he has lost considerable weight and that he looks different. “You have a lot of talent, I don’t know what is happening to you but we are nobody to judge you,” commented the user @ mcastilla1.

Related news

Mark Anthony. Source: instagram @marcanthony

On the other hand, the user Mary Travieso left this comment on a photo to Mark Anthony: “You fade little by little, unrecognizable.” From the singer’s environment they deny any type of problem and at the end of last year they said that he was spending a beautiful vacation with his assembled family.

The truth is that this is not the first time that Mark Anthony worries his followers, in the last stretch of 2021 he made strange movements with his jaw during one of his shows and baffled everyone. It was his representative Blanca Lasalle who had to go out to clarify the goals.

Mark Anthony. Source: Terra archive

“He is fabulously healthy and the reality of some movements is that he was making jokes with gestures to his friends in the first row. That’s all,” the woman commented through the media trying to bring some calm to her fans. everyone.