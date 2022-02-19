Marc Anthony once again worried his fans for this particular reason

James 21 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 137 Views

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old has a consolidated career behind him and is one of the artists who has achieved the greatest exposure in recent times, which is why his fans from all over the world do not take their eyes off him. the former of Jennifer Lopez He is used to making contact with it through social networks where he already has more than 11 million followers.

Mark Anthony. Source: Terra archive

It was precisely through this medium that his most select fans noticed that in recent months Mark Anthony he has lost considerable weight and that he looks different. “You have a lot of talent, I don’t know what is happening to you but we are nobody to judge you,” commented the user @ mcastilla1.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Simon Leviev, “The Tinder Scammer” plans a dating reality show and write a book

Shimon Hayut, better known as Simon Leviev “The Tinder Scammer”, will take advantage of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved