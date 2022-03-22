Marc Anthony publishes a photo with Nadia Ferreira and leaves a message for all his “haters”

Miami Florida.
The American singer Marc Anthony (53) and the Paraguayan beauty queen Nadia Ferreira (22) enjoy their romance despite criticism for the age difference Between both.
And it is that after making it known that the artist and the model are a couple, Internet users have made all kinds of comments, but most criticizing their relationship.
After this, the interpreter decided to share a photo with his young girlfriend with a message for his “haters”.
READ: Beautiful and 31 years younger than him, this is Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s alleged girlfriend
“May God multiply everything you wish for us”, wrote the Puerto Rican-born artist next to the image, in which you can see Nadia Ferrera sitting on her legs.
This week, Mark Anthony gave a concert in Los Angeles as part of his tour: “Pa’lla Voy Tour”.
The beautiful Miss Paraguay She was one of the luxury guests of the Show and was in the front row to support her boyfriend.
During the concert, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira They starred in romantic moments in which they sent each other kisses.
In fact, there was a moment when the salsero knelt down and formed a heart with his hands dedicated to his partner.