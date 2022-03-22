Marc Anthony publishes a photo with Nadia Ferreira and leaves a message for all his “haters”

The American singer Marc Anthony (53) and the Paraguayan beauty queen Nadia Ferreira (22) enjoy their romance despite criticism for the age difference Between both.

And it is that after making it known that the artist and the model are a couple, Internet users have made all kinds of comments, but most criticizing their relationship.

After this, the interpreter decided to share a photo with his young girlfriend with a message for his “haters”.

“May God multiply everything you wish for us”, wrote the Puerto Rican-born artist next to the image, in which you can see Nadia Ferrera sitting on her legs.