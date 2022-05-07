Marc Anthony reappears after suffering a back accident

Marc Anthony canceled the concert that was scheduled for last Wednesday in Panama, which caused some discomfort on the part of the public. The Puerto Rican salsero suffered an accident minutes before going on stage and had to be taken to an emergency medical center.

After several hours of concern, the interpreter of “Live my life“He used his social networks to share a video detailing his medical condition.

“I’m getting better, I can’t say I’m better, but it is what it is. I’m a human being, I hurt my back and I hope you wish me the best,” he said in his message where he not only referred to his physical pain, but also to the discomfort caused by canceling a presentation.

“It’s very strong for me, because I’m not a man to cancel, I don’t have a history of that, I don’t have a reputation for that,” he assured affected.

WILL THERE BE RESCHEDULING?

The organizing company of the event, Magic Dreams, issued a statement indicating that the singer was treated by Panamanian doctors “who ruled his inability to carry out his presentation” after the accident.

It was also reported that the artist was “transferred to the city of Miami to be treated by medical specialists.” Likewise, they stressed that they work hand in hand with the artist’s office to “define the new date on which the musical show will be rescheduled.”

THE CONCERT

The interpreter of hits like “Vivir mi vida” and “Flor Pálida” was going to offer a concert at the Rommel Fernández Stadium, in Panama City, for his tour “Pa’ aquí voy” before hundreds of fans, among whom were some Panamanian celebrities.

Other renowned artists were also invited to the show, such as the Puerto Rican salsero Jerry Rivera and the Panamanian typical music singer Sandra Sandoval, who did come out on stage to sing their songs.

