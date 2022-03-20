Marc Anthony shares a romantic photo with Nadia Ferreira in response to haters

Mark Anthony could no longer hide his new romance and decided share a romantic photo with Nadia Ferreira in response to the haters. The singer posed with his 22-year-old girlfriend to share a message with all those who wish him well or ill.

Marc Anthony gave love a new chance and shouted it from the rooftops during one of his Los Angeles concerts on the “Pa’lla Voy Tour”. The representative of Paraguay in Miss Universe 2021 she was in the front row to support her boyfriend.

During the concert Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera They were exchanging intense moments in which they sent kisses to each other. There was even a moment when the salsero knelt down and formed a heart with his hands dedicated to his partner.

Marc Anthony makes his relationship with Nadia Ferreira official with a romantic photo

After the honeyed night they spent at the concert, Marc Anthony decided to make his relationship with Nadia Ferreira public. “May God multiply everything you wish for us”, the 53-year-old Puerto Rican wrote.

Instagram

The publication quickly reached almost half a million “likes” and was filled with congratulatory comments from his fans and colleagues in the art world. “always like this”, replied Nobody Ferreira to the publication followed by a heart emoticon.

Christian Nodal He was also present commenting on five green heart emoticons. On the other hand, Marc Anthony’s admirers wrote: “Take care of our Paraguayan jewel”, “May they be very happy” and “I wish you a lot of love, more than I have for you”.