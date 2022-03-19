Marc Anthony shows his romance with beauty queen Nadia Ferreira

Puerto Rican singer Mark Anthony decided to publicly show his love for the beauty queen Nadia Ferrera, Miss Paraguay and first runner-up in Miss Universe 2021.

The artist shared this afternoon a photo of him and Ferreira embracing on a private plane in which the young woman is sitting on the artist’s lap. The photo was posted on the singer’s Instagram account.

“May God multiply everything you wish us,” said the artist next to the photo.

The young woman from Paraguay also shared another image of them together, but from one of the venues where Marc Anthony performs concerts in Los Angeles as part of his “Pa’lla voy” tour in different cities in the United States.

The first runner-up of Miss Universe shared the photo with the expressions: “Unforgettable concert. Shoshi loves you”. She posted short videos from the concert on her Instagram stories and in one of them she yelled “I love you” at the singer from the front rows of the audience.

Last night’s concert in Los Angeles was attended by other public figures such as actress Eva Longoria and former boxer Oscar de la Hoya, who shared with Marc Anthony and the beauty queen.

In fact, the actress Longoria had her birthday and Marc Anthony had the detail of singing to her from the stage, while she was surprised with a cake by her husband and friends, according to the public of the Hollywood star in her stories.

Since the beginning of this month there have been rumors about an alleged romance between the 53-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model.