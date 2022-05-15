Entertainment

Marc Anthony (still) engaged: Jennifer Lopez’s ex will marry a 23-year-old former Miss Universe

Marc Anthony is engaged! It was his partner Nadia Ferreira who formalized their engagement by revealing her huge ring on Instagram. “Engagement Party!!!“, she wrote in the caption of a snapshot posted on May 12, 2022 where we could see her wedding ring, adorned with a large stone in the shape of an emerald surrounded by two smaller stones on the sides.

The pretty brunette – crowned Miss Universe Paraguay last year and who finished first runner-up in the Miss Universe contest, behind the Indian Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021 – celebrated her engagement with Marc Anthony in the restaurant Sexy Fish Miami, in Florida. Very elegant dressed with a white shirt and a dark blue blazer, his future wife wore a pastel-colored mini dress according to Dailymail. As a reminder, the couple has an age difference of 30 years since Marc Anthony is 53 years old while Nadia Ferreira is 23 years old.

The couple were first spotted together on a trip to Mexico City three months ago, according to Page Six. On March 19, they formalized their love on social networks by posting their first snapshot together. “May God multiply all that you wish for us“, had captioned Anthony on a photo taken on a plane where he tenderly embraced his darling.

