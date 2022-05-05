Marc Anthony suffers an accident in Panama before a concert | Famous
Mark Anthony He suffered an accident during the tour of ‘Pa’ ahi voy’ in Panama City. According to information from The fat and the skinny and Panamanian media such as Telemetro, the mishap occurred on the night of this Wednesday, May 4.
The singer arrived in that city to make up a concert that had already been postponed. The original date was last February 23, but due to the rise in covid-19 infections that arose around those dates, the recital was rescheduled for May 4.
This is what is known about Marc Anthony’s accident
Through the Instagram account of The fat and the skinny it was revealed that the singer had suffered an accident “in the dressing rooms, so had to be treated by medical personnel“.
According to information from Wake up America broadcast on the morning of this Thursday, May 5, the mishap would have occurred on some stairs and the singer suffered “complications in the back”.
The morning of Univision explained that the interpreter “is being transferred to Miami”. The office that represents him thanked “all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately made an appointment” to attend to him.
Telemetro reported that the situation was announced to the attendees at the Rommel Fernández Stadium through the loudspeakers.
They were told that “Marc Anthony’s condition did not allow him to appear” and they were asked to keep their ticket as the concert would be rescheduled.
According to reports, some fans showed their annoyance and frustration because it was the second time in the year that they would not see the salsero.
Details of what happened have not been revealed, nor what is the state of health of the 53-year-old artist.
Until the morning of this Thursday, May 5, the singer had not spoken about it through his social networks.
Marc Anthony would be accompanied by his girlfriend in Panama
In fact, hours before the concert was scheduled, the model shared a panoramic image of Panama City on her Instagram account.
She had also not shared any information about her boyfriend’s health on social media until Thursday morning.