Marc Anthony talks about his state of health after canceling a concert in Panama

Marc Anthony has sent a message to his fans after he had to suspend one of his concerts in Panama due to an accident that caused damage to his back.

The concert was suspended just minutes before starting, Well, it seems that the accident happened in the dressing room.

The Puerto Rican artist will set a new date for his concert in Panama and people will be able to attend with their same tickets.

“Hello my people, this is Marc Anthony speaking to tell you that I am in the process of recovering from my back, it usually happens. I’m fine, I’m fine and they’re taking care of me. They are things that happen. I feel, I can not say better, but we are in that. For those who cared about me, thank you very much, God bless you for wishing me the best, I will do everything possible to improve myself, “said the Puerto Rican in a series of videos shared on his Instagram account.

Marc Anthony expressed that this situation is “very strong” for him, since he is not usually an artist who cancels concerts. “I have no history of that or reputation of that”said.

In the video series he is seen lying on a bed. “To all those who have cared about me, I thank you for your good wishes, blessings,” he wrote along with the audiovisuals.

The post has more than 155,000 likes and more than 23,400 comments. These are some of the messages that have left the singer:

Olga Tanon: God take care of you skinny

Juan Luis Guerra: I declare you healed in Jesus name. A strong hug dear friend.

Sebastian Yatra: Get well Marc. I love you.

Prince Royce: Hope you get well soon my brother

Luis Fonsi: skinny strength

Likewise, his girlfriend, Miss Paraguay 2021 Nadia Ferreira, commented: “God bless you and protect you my love.”

Prior to his arrival in Panama, the artist was seen enjoying the rhythm of “Bilirubina” by Juan Luis Guerra, while traveling by car with Ferreira. “Dancing to the rhythm of Juan Luis Guerra, warming up for tomorrow’s show in Panama,” the artist had written.

Keep reading: Marc Anthony cancels his last concert after suffering an accident

Nadia Ferreira was able to enjoy her boyfriend Marc Anthony’s villa in the Dominican Republic

Marc Anthony is told that “he is finished” after some images of a concert he went to with Nadia Ferreira