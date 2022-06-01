Marc Anthony, the gift that Nadia Ferreira could give to Paraguay | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira They are going through one of their best moments as a couple since they announced their relationship a few months ago, because they have not only shown their love on social networks, but also They even got engaged.

And it is that the couple has been very close, as they have published in their official profiles, where they share very curious photos and videos of the trips and activities they carry out together.

Precisely from this material it is known that Miss Paraguay is an active part of the tour “Here I go” performed by the Puerto Rican salsero in different countries of Europe, Central and North America.

Recently, Marc Anthony announced his romance with Nadia Ferreira (Photo: Marc Anthony / Instagram)

THE GIFT THAT NADIA FERREIRA AND MARC ANTHONY COULD GIVE PARAGUAY

The popular tour has allowed the beauty queen to get to know different countries at the hands of her fiancé, so it is not ruled out that she will extend her tour to South America, in the main salsa cities of the continent.

These presentations would include Paraguay, the model’s native country and of which she is a proud representative, not only in beauty pageants, but also as an ambassador for different charitable organizations.

Although so far no local producer has announced its intention to carry out the tour “Here I go”, It is very likely that if this is confirmed it will be a success in sales due to the popularity of both the salsero and Miss Paraguay.

“PA THERE I GO” BY MARC ANTHONY

In addition to the title of the artist’s international tour, “Pa’ ahi voy” is the name of the Puerto Rican singer’s latest album, which was released on March 4 by producer Sergio George.

Pa’lla I’m going

I lied to him

not removed

Nothing at all

love has no sex

Bad

Gimme Some More

the one who loved you

if it was easy

In addition, the “Pa’ alá voy” tour has been presented in countries such as Mexico, the United States, Spain (from June 17 to July 8), among other cities.