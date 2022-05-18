Marc Anthony: the story behind the erased tattoo he showed when he got engaged to Nadia Ferreira | JLo | Jennifer-Lopez | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

what happened between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira? The couple got engaged and celebrated in a big way with their closest circle, among which Jennifer Lopez, the salsero’s ex-wife, stood out. The celebrity gave him a engagement ring, which is valued at this figure, which he showed on his social networks. But many commented on the detail of a tattoo erased on one of the fingers of the voice of “Live my life”.

MORE INFORMATION: What Nadia Ferreira likes least about Marc Anthony

First Marc’s followers they thought that the celebration was due to the 23 years that he had just turned Miss Paraguay. Her young age, moreover, has been one of the issues controversial about their relationship.

Marco Antonio Muniz Riverathe real name of the artist, turns 54 on September 16, 2022. In this way, until May, he is 30 years apart from his partner.

MORE INFORMATION: This was the engagement party of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

He, however, played down what has been said about his union with Nadia Ferrera and, when he made his future wife official, he asked that “God multiply everything you wish us” on his official account at Instagram.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony in a photograph for their social networks. (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHY DID MARC ANTHONY REMOVE A TATTOO HE HAD ON HIS FINGER?

During the stories you uploaded Nadia Ferrera about her engagement party, showing off her ring next to the hand of Mark Anthonythe followers of the celebrity couple noticed that the salsero had a tattoo erased on one of his fingers, covered with a rectangle of ink, and they wondered the reason for that detail.

It has been known that Marc had a tattoo with the initials “JLMwhat would they mean “Jennifer López and Marc”, according to Hello magazine. This gesture of love was made in 2000 and, after 22 years, it is not a surprise that the singer has decided to cover it.

Also, fans of artist They also recalled that Jennifer’s name had been tattooed on her wrist when she was married to the actress. They both had twins and separated and divorced between 2011 and 2014. Until now they maintain a friendship, as has been demonstrated with the presence of JLo in the new engagement of the father of her children.

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and is about to turn 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments from her childhood as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and the ability to mobilize.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of big brands and be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Nadia Ferreira posing for her thousands of followers on Instagram. (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

HOW DID MARC ANTHONY SEE NADIA FERREYRA FOR THE FIRST TIME?

Although their relationship began in 2022, the salsa singer met the Paraguayan model in 2016, when she was 16 years old and was a fan of the musician. At that time, none of them thought that years later they would be one of the most popular couples. Know the whole story here.

Marc Anthony misses his audience a lot and sent them a powerful message