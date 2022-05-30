Marc Anthony: the talent of his eldest son with Dayanara Torres that neither the singer nor Miss Universe equals | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

In 2000, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres they were one of the most acclaimed couples in Latin America, being the model and former beauty queen Puerto Rican the protagonist of some video clips of the famous salsero.

However, in 2004, after alleged infidelity, the couple announced their final separation after four years of marriage and two children: Cristian and Ryan Muniz Torres. The first born in February 2001 and the second in August 2003.

Precisely, the oldest of them is a very talented artist who has been making his way in social networkswhere he demonstrates all his abilities, which neither his model mother nor his musician father could surpass.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife with the children the singer had: Cristian and Ryan (Photo: Dayanara Torres / Instagram)

CRISTIAN MUÑIZ, THE ARTIST SON OF MARC ANTHONY AND DAYANARA TORRES

And it is that Christian Muniz Torres has shown a great talent for drawing and painting, which he proudly exhibits in his personal profiles, which are public and where he has more than 12 thousand followers.

The young man is a digital artist with a lot of potential who, due to his publications, is a great follower of graphic arts such as comics and novels, whose characters he captures in his work. This is demonstrated by the image that he recently shared.

“Finally back to making digital art with a Reed Richards piece!”, He published, along with a figure of the leader of “The Fantastic Four”.

The design was applauded by his mother, who did not hesitate to recognize her son’s talent: “Well done, Papito… Love it! Freaking amazing, proud (I love it, unbelievably amazing, I’m proud).”

In addition to comic characters, mainly from Marvelthe young man also shows a passion for starwarsthe saga of George Lucas that a few years ago he closed his third trilogy.

In his social networks, the young man has shared several jobs with his girlfriend Kylie Marcowho is also a graphic artist, and with whom he has been in a relationship for three years.

WHY DID MARC ANTHONY AND DAYANARA TORRES SPLIT?

Despite being one of the happiest couples with their audience, the marriage between model and singer ended in court, with pension claims and a strong conflict between both parties.

Years later, the model would indicate that “my divorce from Mark Anthony it was the worst moment of my life”, In addition to admitting that until now it brings back bad memories. While the salsero has always avoided referring to the breakup.

Although the causes are unknown, both reached an agreement in favor of their children, the salsero arriving to express his support after the actress admitted that she suffered from cancer.

WHAT DID DAYANARA TORRES SAY ABOUT THE COMMITMENT BETWEEN MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA?

The 47-year-old model and actress gave an interview on the “La mesahot” program, in which she was asked a little about herself, including issues related to her ex-husband Marc Anthony, a singer who will remarry after having engaged to Nadia Ferreira.

With her response, Dayanara Torres showed that there are no bad feelings between them and that she wishes him the best in his new stage, mainly because he respects him a lot as the father of his only two children, whom he loves with all his heart. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHY DID DAYANARA TORRES CHANGE LOS ANGELES FOR MIAMI?

From a very young age, the Puerto Rican model moved to Los Angeles, where she has lived for years, until she recently announced that she was leaving the city to move to Miami.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife also explained the reasons for changing California for the Florida coast. Learn more details HERE.