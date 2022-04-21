Marc Anthony: the time he acted in a Hollywood movie | Man on fire | Man on Fire | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEK

Mark Anthony is one of the most famous salsa singers in the industry, with a successful career and thousands of followers around the world. He has become known for his musical successes and for the romances he has had with beautiful women, but he also ventured into acting in a Hollywood movie in which he shared credits with renowned actors.

Marc Anthony himself spoke of his participation in the world of acting and considered it a great experience. It was in mid-2004 that the Puerto Rican spent time living in the Mexican capital to be part of the production of “Man on Fire.”

The film, starring Oscar winner Denzel Washington, tells the story of a former police officer who works as a protector of a girl whose parents have received kidnapping threats, Anthony being the patriarch of that family.

Marc Anthony gave life to Samuel Ramos in “Man on fire” (Photo: Getty Images)



WHEN MARC ANTHONY WAS A HOLLYWOOD ACTOR

Marc Anthony participated in the film “Man on Fire” (“Man on Fire” in its original language), a Mexican-American production of action and drama of the year 2004, based on the homonymous novel by AJ Quinnell (Q), which already It had been made into a movie in 1987.

This version, directed by Tony Scott, was released on April 23, 2004. The action takes place in Mexico City.

In the aforementioned tape, Marc Anthony played Samuel Ramos, a drug trafficker who faked the kidnapping of his little 9-year-old daughter Lupita. The character of John Creasy in charge of the actor Denzel Washington establishes a friendly relationship with the girl who pays the consequences of her evil father.

Marc Anthony participated in the movie “Man on Fire” (“Man on Fire” in its original language) (Photo: Getty Images)



“Man on Fire” was a box office success and became the most viewed of 2004 and grossed $22,751,490.

In addition, it obtained a score of 7.7 on portals such as IMDB or Filmaffinity, becoming one of the most remembered productions of the late American director, allowing the histrionics of Skinny Gold to be demonstrated.

“Man on Fire”, which had a world-class cast such as Christopher Walken or Dakota Fanning, meant a complete challenge for the musician due to the attention that this blockbuster received, being in charge of transmitting the sensitivity of a character who suffers product of the constant kidnappings in the Aztec country.

“Man on fire” was a box office success and became the most watched of the year 2004 (Photo: Getty Images)



Through Instagram, fans of the singer and actor viralized a photo of what he looked like at the time when he got into the role of Samuel Ramos.

“# 2004 #marcanthony participated in the movie #ManOnFire as Samuel Ramos (drug trafficker) @marcanthony says that playing that role was a lot of concentration preparation since in his role in the movie he suffered from the loss of his daughter”, wrote a fan account next to the photo where Marc Anthony next to Dakota Fanning.