Marc Anthony: This cost the engagement ring he gave Nadia Ferreira

After three months of relationship, the salsero Mark Anthony got engaged to his girlfriend, the model Nadia Ferreraa fact that has surprised many, since The singer did not hesitate to give her an engagement ring and thus strengthen their love ties, which was also complemented by a party with friends and family in Miami, United States.

This will be the fourth marriage of the Puerto Rican singerafter his relationship with Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon de Lima, the latter with whom he was from 2014 to 2017.

But the question everyone is asking is How much does the engagement ring cost? and even thoughThe salsero has not wanted to reveal the amount, it was the executive director of Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, who has made an estimate of the jewel, calculating the three stones that make up the diamond, the largest in the center princess cut, flanked by two iconic shaped baguettes.

This is the jewel that Marc Anthony gave Nadia Ferreira

According to Fried’s statements to Page Six, the giant diamond in Nadia’s ring is likely at least 10 carats and estimated to be worth half a million dollarsin addition to revealing that the design is very similar to Harry Winston, who gave JLo, although the difference is in the diamond.

The difference to the gift to the actress Jennifer Lopez is that it was in 8.5 carat blue, valued at about 4 million dollars.