Marc Anthony: this is how he reacted when listening to the new song by Ricky Montaner | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

The Montaner clan is famous for its artistic talent, which is why it is quite admired by its followers. But just as they have quite a few fans, they are also fans of other artists. This time, Mau and Ricky Montaner were fortunate to share with one of their role models: Mark Anthony. The duet shared the special moment on their networks.

Ricky Montaner accompanied his wife Stefi Roitman during his participation in Miami Fashion Week. There, the model was fortunate to coincide with Nadia Ferreira, the girlfriend and future wife of Marc Anthony, with whom she made good chemistry.

Both models dazzled at the event and after it they decided to share a moment together with their families. It was thus that Ricky Montaner, Evaluna’s brother and Ricardo’s son, was able to fulfill one of his dreams.

Ricardo Montaner’s son with his wife, the model Stefi Roitman (Photo: Ricky Montaner / Instagram)

RICKY MONTANER FULFILLED HIS DREAM OF SINGING IN FRONT OF MARC ANTHONY

The video of the meeting between the two artists was recorded by Ricky Montaner’s wife, Stefi Roitman, and uploaded by Camilo’s own brother-in-law. In the recording it is seen that Ricky makes him listen to one of the songs that he has released together with his brother Mau de him.

“Last night was a ‘movie’. I taught “Cry and Cry” to Mark Anthony and told me things that I will never forget!! Motivation to continue doing what we are doing. I wanted to share a little piece that Stefi recorded. Thanks for everything Marc”Ricky Montaner wrote on his Instagram account.

The video had quite an impact on the social network and quickly exceeded 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments, where most of the followers of the Montaner duo celebrated that they had been able to fulfill one of their dreams.

MARC ANTHONY SAID MAU AND RICKY MONTANER’S MUSIC IS THE FUTURE

As soon as he finished listening to the single, Marc Anthony went out of his way to praise Ricky Montaner, who, visibly moved, thanked him for his words and hugged him.

“He just heard the future of music, the future of music… this song is a hybrid (of genres), but you have the balls… (to do it)”expressed the former husband of Jennifer Lopez, to which Montaner managed to say: “I love you Mark”.