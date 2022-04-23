Marc Anthony: this is the millionaire MAINTENANCE that happened to Shannon de Lima for 3 years

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is very excited about his present with his current girlfriend, the Paraguayan model and Miss Universe finalist, Nadia Ferreira. Now they are together on vacation on a paradisiacal beach with her family and the artist is on his way to forging new ties.

The truth is that Marc Anthony has experience on the subject since many women have passed through his life, with some he has married while with others he has only had temporary relationships. One of the last divorces that the singer had was from the Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima.

Mark Anthony and Shannon de Lima legally divorced in 2017 after three years of relationship, the reason they gave at that time is that their work schedules did not allow them to enjoy time together and that led them to end the union they had contracted years behind.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima. Source: instagram @shannondelima_and_marcanthony

What few know is the millionaire agreement that Shannon de Lima made with Mark Anthony. The singer gave the model a sum of $10,000 a month for three years and she also kept two of the luxury apartments they bought during their marriage.

with these properties Shannon from Lima He won more than a million and a half dollars but in exchange Marc Anthony forbade him to make public statements about their relationship as well as mention his name to the press. He also prevented her from marrying another person during those three years that he paid her millionaire child support.