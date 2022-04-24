Entertainment

Marc Anthony: this is the training routine of his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira

Nadia Ferrera, Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021, published an exercise routine on Facebook at the request of her followers. She herself did it from her home, showing herself to be very relaxed and interested in providing her training to the public.

through a video, nadia greeted and taught a cardio routine to his followers. It shows the method and times of each exercise using few elements. The Paraguayan model leads a healthy life in its entirety as she shows through her Instagram stories what she consumes daily accompanied by a training routine.

