Marc Anthony: this is the training routine of his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira

Nadia Ferrera, Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021, published an exercise routine on Facebook at the request of her followers. She herself did it from her home, showing herself to be very relaxed and interested in providing her training to the public.

through a video, nadia greeted and taught a cardio routine to his followers. It shows the method and times of each exercise using few elements. The Paraguayan model leads a healthy life in its entirety as she shows through her Instagram stories what she consumes daily accompanied by a training routine.

The magnificent figure Nadia Ferrera It is noted in several television programs and on their networks. The young woman starts by warming up with cardio exercises such as jumping rope, then she does 4 sets of squats and lunges with weights on her ankles and arms. Lastly, she practices different types of jumps and works her arms with deadlifts.

Source: Instagram @nadiatferreira

For her recent romance with the famous singer Mark Anthony He managed to widely exceed the number of his followers on all his social networks. The Puerto Rican demonstrates her loving dazzle by responding to some photos that the young woman posted on her Instagram with a description “Love is in the air” and her lover exclaimed “You’re absolutely right !!!!!!”.

Source: Instagram @nadiatferreira

Despite the negative comments towards the couple due to the difference in age, since she is only 23 years old and the singer-songwriter is 53, they are happy and enjoying the moment they decide to live. Mark Anthony He was the one who confirmed the relationship by uploading a photo to his Instagram with a caption “May God multiply everything you want for us.” The post garnered more than 700,000 likes on Instagram. Therefore, the beautiful young woman is obtaining an important image in the field of entertainment.