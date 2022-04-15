Marc Anthony vacations at his villa in Casa de Campo, LR

LA ROMANA.- Marc Anthony opens the doors of his luxurious residence in the Dominican Republic, according to the media.

The singer is enjoying a well-deserved vacation with his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira and her family, Observador said.

He owns several properties, but none as spectacular and idyllic as the exclusive Casa de Campo complex in La Romana, in the Dominican Republic.

Precisely, “El Oasis” —as the residence is known— is where the interpreter of “Vivir mi Vida” spends his vacations with his new love, the Paraguayan model and Miss Universe Nadia Ferreira, who is also accompanied by her mother and a friend of hers.

Through Nadia’s social networks, a glimpse of Marc’s luxurious villa could be seen, and the salsa singer shared a relaxed pool day with his girlfriend and her guests.

HOUSE

The house was built by the architecture studio DM Dominicana. This place was the scene in which Marc Anthony married Shannon de Lima in 2014. Under a strict security operation, the couple said “yes, I do”, in the midst of a shower of celebrities, including Carlos Vives.

In addition, the 10,000-square-foot residence was the location of Telemundo’s reality show ‘Por amor o por Dinero’, which was hosted by Carlos Ponce in 2021.

In one of Nadia’s recent stories, Marc is dating his girlfriend’s mother and her best friend. The singer has distinguished himself as the best host, taking the best care of his girlfriend’s loved ones.

