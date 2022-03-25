Marc Anthony: when he saw Nadia Ferreira for the first time | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the couples of the moment is the one formed by the singer Mark Anthony and the model Nadia Ferrerawho have been at the center of criticism due to the age difference between the two, since the salsero is 53 years old while the Miss Paraguay only 22.

MORE INFORMATION: The story of Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay, who lost her sight as a child and almost died

Their romance became known thanks to some photographs that They were caught outside a Greek restaurant in Mexico City. He was the ex of Jennifer Lopez who decided to confirm that the mysterious young woman who accompanied him was none other than his partner, putting an end to the rumors around his sentimental status.

Since then, they have used social networks to shout their love from the rooftops with tender images. There is precisely a photo that portrayed the first time they saw each other a few years ago, when Ferreira surely did not even imagine that she would become Marc’s better half.

MORE INFORMATION: How did Nadia Ferreira become famous?

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were caught holding hands when leaving a restaurant in CDMX (Photo: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHEN MARC ANTHONY FIRST SAW NADIA FERREIRA

The New York artist met Ferreira in 2016, when she was just 16 years old and a big fan. The Paraguayan was a faithful follower of her current partner’s career, so she bought a ticket for one of her concerts and when she had the opportunity, she approached him to ask for a photo of her.

Through the medium’s Instagram account “Today” It was possible to have access to the image, where both the singer and the model look smiling and full of life, joining in a tender hug.

MORE INFORMATION: All the girlfriends and wives that Marc Anthony has had

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and is about to turn 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments of her childhood because she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and her ability to move.

THE PENTHOUSE OF NADIA FERREIRA, MARC ANTHONY’S GIRLFRIEND

Nadia Ferrera She lives in the luxurious area of ​​Polanco in Mexico City with a group of friends, who share a nice penthouse that accommodates the needs that everyone may have.

Her fans on social networks have been able to discover this property gradually thanks to the fact that she uploaded several publications from there, especially when the quarantine began in Mexico to stop the spread of the coronavirus in society. For example, something that was immediately reflected is that they have a kitchen and a living room very close, but it is a considerable size and larger than usual. MORE DETAILS HERE

The 22-year-old Paraguayan would be in a relationship with the well-known singer Marc Anthony (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

THE TRUTH ABOUT MARC ANTHONY’S STRANGE FACE

The controversy surrounding the ‘Flaco de Oro’ continues to be a topic of conversation, both in the media and on social networks. Blanca Lasalle, the Puerto Rican artist’s media representative, shared her impressions of what happened with the newspaper Primera Hora, in addition to clarifying the state of health of Marc Anthony.

“He is fabulously healthy and the reality of some of the moves is that he was gesturing to some of his friends in the front row. That’s it”Lasalle said.

WHEN MARC ANTHONY CELEBRATES THE ARRIVAL OF THE NEW MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY

On Friday, May 21, the salsero Marc Anthony used his social networks to confirm that his family received a new member. It is a beautiful foal that was born on his luxurious property.

Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida” and “De Volver pa’ lavuelta” shared a video of the foal with his mother. The short clip was accompanied by the message: “I am a grandfather!” MORE DETAILS HERE.