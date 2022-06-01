Marc Anthony: where does Cristian live, his eldest son with Dayanara Torres | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The relationship of almost five years that the Miss Universe Dayanara Torres and salsa artist Marc Anthony was one of the most recognized couples and popular at the beginning of the new millennium, born from this union two children.

Both Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 18, have stayed away from the cameras, leading their lives without scandals or controversies, and carrying out their professional studies, which is why their mother left Los Angeles a few months ago.

Although the talent of one of these was recently revealed, which his parents could never match, little is known about the heirs of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres.

WHERE DOES THE SON OF DAYANARA TORRES AND MARC ANTHONY LIVE?

Christian Muniz Torres He is the eldest son of the couple and a great graphic artist and follower of comics and sagas of popular culture, whose social networks exceed 15 thousand followers.

The young man lives in New Yorkvery close to the Big Apple, to where she has moved to continue her artistic studies and the place where a few weeks ago she welcomed her mother, Dayanara Torres, to celebrate mothers day.

In a video shared by the same model, the emotional reunion and subsequent farewell of the family is seen, with a tender “I love you” that marked the goodbye.

“See you soon my Christian. The ‘I love you’ at the end melts my heart”, reads the publication of Miss Universe.

WHO IS CRISTIAN MUÑIZ TORRES?

Cristian is the eldest son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres, he was born in February 2001 and is a very talented digital artist.

In his social networks, in addition to his work, he has been very much in love with his partner, also an artist, Kylie Marcowith whom he has been in a relationship for three years.