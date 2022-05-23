Marc Anthony: why it is said that he put bodyguards on Nadia Ferreira | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

What happened with Nadia Ferrera? The young Miss Paraguay has surprised with a particular detail in the recent visit she made to her homeland. Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, who gave him a ring valued at this figureappeared with who would be his bodyguard and many have wondered if it is a security measure for the salsero from “Vivir mi vida”.

The public appearances of the model They are always very crowded and in the media, especially after he announced his commitment to the american celebrity.

Ferreira, in his cbirthday 23not only received a party but became the fiancee of the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. Now, the public figure generated comments by the mysterious man who accompanied her to an event.

The most attentive followers of the couple made up of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira pointed out that the aforementioned character does not usually appear with the model as his parents and friends from the Miss Paraguay.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira together on a private plane (Photo: Marc Anthony / Instagram)

DID MARC ANTHONY HIRE A BODYGUARD FOR NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera appeared with who would be a bodyguard in Paraguaywhen he paid a visit to the Banco San Miguel and Bahía de Asunción Ecological Reserve. The local press was surprised to see a different companion to the close circle of Marc Anthony’s girlfriend.

Immediately, in the social mediathe couple’s followers also began to speculate about the possible security that would have put the salsero after recently becoming engaged. Ferreira he only limited himself to sharing his impressions of his return to his homeland

The truth is that it is not known if, in fact, the mysterious man was his personal security, hired by the voice of “Live my life”, or if he was part of the entourage of the beauty queen’s visit at the event organized by the UNDP Paraguay and the United Nations.

Nadia Ferreira on her recent visit to Paraguay (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and is about to turn 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments of her childhood as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and the ability to mobilize.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of major brands and to be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Nadia Ferreira posing smiling for her thousands of followers (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHAT DISEASE WAS DETECTED IN NADIA FERREIRA WHEN SHE WAS A CHILD?

On the other hand, when the Paraguayan was only 10 years old, she began to feel some complications in her physical condition that led her directly to the doctors. Seeing that she had lost her vision and hearing, the doctors, at first, believed that it was multiple sclerosis.

However, thanks to a second opinion in Argentina, it became known that what he was actually suffering from was the Susan’s syndrome, a disease that caused the then girl to lose her vision and hearing on the left side for approximately 18 months. Although all this is in the past and today she is in good health.

