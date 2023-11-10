Marc Anthony: Your love is good for me, the song for Jennifer Lopez that she dedicated today to Nadia Ferreira. fame

More in love than ever. Thus from Mark Anthony Nadia Ferreira, to which he did not hesitate to dedicate a song in the middle of the concert, although it involved a certain trick. What happened? To avoid confusion, the artist had to change a part of the lyrics of the said song. After all, the melody was not originally composed for them current wifeif else Jennifer Lopez,
It should be noted that the artist’s dedication of love to the mother of his seventh child was made in the middle of the show in Puebla, Mexico, where thousands of attendees were surprised and emotional.
What was the song that Marc Anthony sang for JLo dedicated to Nadia Ferreira?
The song that Marc Anthony dedicated to Nadia Ferreira is “Your love makes me feel good”, a song he wrote for Jennifer Lopez and was released on September 12, 2005. As we remember, he was married to the mother of his twins. For eight years from 2004 to 2012.
Because the song was directed at a beauty queen, the singer-songwriter had to change one word: Lolita for Belita; And Salsero is called JLo Lola. Therefore, the lyrics of the song: “Oh, beautiful Lolita, you are my treasure,” were left as: “Oh, beautiful, beautiful, you are my treasure.”
At this concert, as always, the Paraguayan woman was in the front row, and when she heard this she became excited and said with a smile: “I love you!”While Mark replied: “you drive me crazy”Staring at him from the stage.
Ever since they made their relationship official, both celebrities have not hesitated to proclaim and shout their love from the rooftops, not only on social media but also at all the events they attend. They got married on January 28, 2023, in Miami.
What do the lyrics of “Your Love Makes Me Feel Good” say?
I love you like this, delicious and unexpected
because i believe you
‘Cause I feel like I still need you
Because you spoiled my desire
i love you so loudly and delicately
between joy and sadness
Because I love having you in my life
and i don’t want you to go
Because when love is true it comes from the soul
It numbs our senses
And suddenly we discovered that the skin
it burns in flames
Well your love is good to me
your love disarms me
Oh! your love controls me
It makes me sweet, I like it
but your love makes me feel good
your love disarms me
Oh! your love controls me
It defeats me, it binds me
Look how good it is for me! it benefits me
i love you it’s so perfect, so wrong
With your description that kills
Because having you with me makes me stronger
If you are my queen and my sword
I love you like this when you laugh quietly
Because when I fall you pick me up
Because my voice and my soul are excited
when you say you love me
Because your love, true, changes my soul
it awakens my senses
And suddenly I know it’s in my skin
my soul shines
Well your love is good to me
your love disarms me
oh your love controls me
It makes me sweet, I like it
Oh, How I love you
oh how i love you
Oh beautiful Lolita, you are my treasure
More About Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira
Marc Anthony’s personal data
- Full Name: Marco Antonio Muniz Rivera
- birth place: New York
- nationality: We
- birthday: 16 september
- year of birth: 1968
- Instagram: @Marc Anthony
Nadia Ferreira’s personal data
- Full Name: Nadia Tamara Ferreira
- birth place: Willirica
- nationality: Paraguayan
- birthday: 10th May
- year of birth: 1999
- Instagram: @nadiatferreira
