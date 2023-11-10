Marc Anthony: Your love is good for me, the song for Jennifer Lopez that she dedicated today to Nadia Ferreira. fame

More in love than ever. Thus from Mark Anthony Nadia Ferreira, to which he did not hesitate to dedicate a song in the middle of the concert, although it involved a certain trick. What happened? To avoid confusion, the artist had to change a part of the lyrics of the said song. After all, the melody was not originally composed for them current wifeif else Jennifer Lopez,

It should be noted that the artist’s dedication of love to the mother of his seventh child was made in the middle of the show in Puebla, Mexico, where thousands of attendees were surprised and emotional.

What was the song that Marc Anthony sang for JLo dedicated to Nadia Ferreira?

The song that Marc Anthony dedicated to Nadia Ferreira is “Your love makes me feel good”, a song he wrote for Jennifer Lopez and was released on September 12, 2005. As we remember, he was married to the mother of his twins. For eight years from 2004 to 2012.

When Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez got married. This image was taken in California on May 23, 2011 (Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP)

Because the song was directed at a beauty queen, the singer-songwriter had to change one word: Lolita for Belita; And Salsero is called JLo Lola. Therefore, the lyrics of the song: “Oh, beautiful Lolita, you are my treasure,” were left as: “Oh, beautiful, beautiful, you are my treasure.”

Marc Anthony singing “Your Love Makes Me Good” for Nadi Ferreira (Photo: Univision)

At this concert, as always, the Paraguayan woman was in the front row, and when she heard this she became excited and said with a smile: “I love you!”While Mark replied: “you drive me crazy”Staring at him from the stage.

Ever since they made their relationship official, both celebrities have not hesitated to proclaim and shout their love from the rooftops, not only on social media but also at all the events they attend. They got married on January 28, 2023, in Miami.

No one was excited to hear Ferreira’s song that her husband dedicated to her (Photo: Univision)

What do the lyrics of “Your Love Makes Me Feel Good” say?

I love you like this, delicious and unexpected

because i believe you

‘Cause I feel like I still need you

Because you spoiled my desire

i love you so loudly and delicately

between joy and sadness

Because I love having you in my life

and i don’t want you to go

Because when love is true it comes from the soul

It numbs our senses

And suddenly we discovered that the skin

it burns in flames

Well your love is good to me

your love disarms me

Oh! your love controls me

It makes me sweet, I like it

but your love makes me feel good

your love disarms me

Oh! your love controls me

It defeats me, it binds me

Look how good it is for me! it benefits me

i love you it’s so perfect, so wrong

With your description that kills

Because having you with me makes me stronger

If you are my queen and my sword

I love you like this when you laugh quietly

Because when I fall you pick me up

Because my voice and my soul are excited

when you say you love me

Because your love, true, changes my soul

it awakens my senses

And suddenly I know it’s in my skin

my soul shines

Well your love is good to me

your love disarms me

oh your love controls me

It makes me sweet, I like it

Oh, How I love you

oh how i love you

Oh beautiful Lolita, you are my treasure

More About Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony’s personal data

Full Name: Marco Antonio Muniz Rivera

Marco Antonio Muniz Rivera birth place: New York

New York nationality: We

We birthday: 16 september

16 september year of birth: 1968

1968 Instagram: @Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is growing increasingly in love with his wife Nadia Ferreira, who he admires all the time (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

Nadia Ferreira’s personal data

Full Name: Nadia Tamara Ferreira

Nadia Tamara Ferreira birth place: Willirica

Willirica nationality: Paraguayan

Paraguayan birthday: 10th May

10th May year of birth: 1999

1999 Instagram: @nadiatferreira

What happens if Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira get divorced? The couple’s prenuptial agreement has been leaked

Marc Anthony has been a person who gives a lot of love. Throughout his life he has had many relationships and children with different extremely beautiful women and now he is no exception, as he is happily married to Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira with whom he already has a son . Even though they show how much they love each other, what if they get divorced? Well, there is a prenuptial agreement.

Who is Nadia Ferreira’s father and why was he not at her wedding with Marc Anthony?

Nadia Ferreira’s father’s absence was an issue highlighted in her marriage with Marc Anthony. And, after seeing Nadia’s mother’s constant help, it is fair to ask who is the father of the singer’s wife. Although there is little public information about him, it is known that He is a doctor who lives in Ciudad del Este (Paraguay) and apparently, he must have had a good relationship with the Paraguayan woman when she was younger.