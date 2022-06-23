Marc Anthony’s chaotic concert

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos are back from their vacations after some time relaxing in the south of the Baja California peninsula (Mexico), where they have spent time together and with their children, as they have shared on their social networks. But, on their return to Spain, they have not missed the opportunity to Continue enjoying.

The footballer and the presenter have been seen on a very special date for one of their friends: Mark Anthony. The couple attended the concert that the singer gave this Tuesday at the Ifema fairgrounds in Madrid.

The event was the most notorious, because chaos inside and outside the stadium caused that thousands of people will stay in the street and miss part of the show. However, FACUA-Consumers in Action has stated that those affected by these difficulties can claim a partial refund of their tickets.

Lorena Gómez, Nadia Ferreira, Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos at Marc Anthony’s concert. INSTAGRAM

But Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos did not experience these complications far from it, because they enjoyed the concert from the side of the stage. And, as could be seen in the stories of Instagram of his companions, there they were with Rene Ramosfootballer’s brother, Lorraine Gomezyour partner, and Nadia Tamara Ferreirafiancée of Marc Anthony.

“Incredible concert by my ‘bro’, Marc Anthony. Pure show. Thank you for your love always, brother,” wrote the athlete in networks. In fact, at one point he went up on stage and greeted those present.