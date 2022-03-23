Marc Anthony’s ex shows that she is not jealous of Nadia Ferreira and raises the temperature from a yacht

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old confirmed this weekend his love for Miss Universe finalist Nadia Ferreira. She did it through social networks by posting a photo of them together and smiling in which she wrote: “May God multiply everything you wish for us.”

Mark and Nadia. Source: instagram @marcanthony

several days ago Mark Anthony He was seen and captured by the paparazzi in a restaurant in Mexico with the Paraguayan model, while they were hugging and kissing. In addition, Nadia Ferreira is the protagonist of her latest video clip called ‘Nada de Nada’ and there the spark between them crosses the screen.

The last girlfriend with whom Marc Anthony was publicly seen was the Brazilian model madu nicola. With her he attended the Billboard Awards and they looked very much in love with her. Apparently the couple broke up in secret and the information did not come to the press until now that the singer was seen in the company of another woman.

Apparently Madu Nicola does not hold a grudge against Mark Anthony and continues with her professional career in the world of modeling. Now the blonde has just published a photo in which she appears posing in a bathing suit from the top of a yacht and she shows off her great body as a result of her good nutrition and perseverance with physical exercise.

Madu Nicola. Source: instagram @madunicola

“Happiest” was what Madu Nicola only wrote next to the postcard that garnered thousands of likes and comments highlighting the beauty and talent of the model who knew how to win the hearts of Mark Anthony but that the reasons why the couple was dissolved are unknown.