Marc Anthony’s ex-wife dazzles with her figure at Miami Fashion Week

The last woman who married the famous salsero Mark Anthony It was the Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima who over the years has proven to be an influencer with all the letters. In her official profiles, not only does she give beauty advice to her fans, but she also makes various productions for the most important brands of clothing and body beauty products.

Shannon de Lima was one of the most applauded at Miami Fashion Week.

Mark Anthony got married with Shannon on November 11, 2014 at Dominican Republic. The ceremony was held at the musician’s residence in the town of The Roman. While after 3 years of marriage, the interpreter of the song “Live my life” Y Shannon They decide to separate and consummate their divorce in February 2017. According to sources close to the couple, the reason for the separation had to do with their respective work lives.

The popular Venezuelan has a 14-year-old son named Daniel Alejandro Sosa de Lima who was born on October 29, 2007 as a result of her fleeting but intense relationship with the Venezuelan actor, model and television presenter, Manuel Sosa. This relationship did not come to fruition due to repeated infidelities on the part of the Venezuelan actor.

Shannon de Lima is one of the most popular models today.

Shannon from Lima a few hours ago, he made a post on his official account Instagram that showed how beautiful she currently looks at 33 years old. In the photographs that can be seen in the feed of the aforementioned network, you can see the popular Venezuelan parading various looks in the Miami Fashion Week.