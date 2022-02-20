Marc Anthony’s first wife dazzles with her beauty at 47

2022-02-20

To the surprise of many, Diana Torreswas the first wife of the talented singer, Mark Anthony. She is currently 47 years old and every time she appears in public she captivates everyone with her great beauty. This is also demonstrated daily in his social media where she shares various photos of her as well as everything she does.

Doing a bit of memory one of the most important days for her, came May 21, 1993 at the National Auditorium of Mexico. There Diana Torres was crowned as miss Universe of that year. At that time, the beautiful brunette, she was only 18 years old, being one of the miss Universe youngest in history. The following year she moved to Philippineswhere she lived and worked until 2000. Due to this, the popular model became one of the best-known actresses in that country mentioned above.

