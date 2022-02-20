Marc Anthony’s first wife dazzles with her beauty at 47

To the surprise of many, Diana Torreswas the first wife of the talented singer, Mark Anthony. She is currently 47 years old and every time she appears in public she captivates everyone with her great beauty. This is also demonstrated daily in his social media where she shares various photos of her as well as everything she does.

Doing a bit of memory one of the most important days for her, came May 21, 1993 at the National Auditorium of Mexico. There Diana Torres was crowned as miss Universe of that year. At that time, the beautiful brunette, she was only 18 years old, being one of the miss Universe youngest in history. The following year she moved to Philippineswhere she lived and worked until 2000. Due to this, the popular model became one of the best-known actresses in that country mentioned above.

In the month of May, but in the year 2000, Mark Anthony married for the first time Diana Torres, a former Puerto Rican beauty queen, model, and actress. The wedding was held in the city of Las Vegas. of this marriage Marc She had two children Ryan Muniz Torres and Christian Muniz Torres with whom he has a great and present relationship.

While, after the birth of their first child, there was a couple crisis, which caused them to separate. After that, the famous singer and the model remarried, renewing their vows on December 7, 2002, this time they were married in the church, in the traditional Catholic style held in the Cathedral of the city of San Juan in Puerto Rico. But this story did not have a happy ending and after several months of crisis in the couple, in October 2003, they broke off their relationship definitively.

On this occasion, the beautiful Puerto Rican is a trend in the various news portals of the show by publishing on her profile of her official account of Instagram an image of her that confirms how beautiful she currently is. She recently participated in the program of Telemundo “Day to day”.