Marc Forster directs Tom Hanks in the remake of ‘Mr. Ove ‘- Magazine

“Killing yourself is not as easy as you think,” says the protagonist of the Swedish comedy ‘Mr. Where (2015): a phrase that in some time we will hear from Tom Hanks in the US remake to be directed by Marc Foster. The makeover has been a reality in Hollywood for a year now and is now starting to take shape in a definitive way.

Marc Forster and Tom Hanks for the remake of ‘Mr. Where

Written and directed by Hannes Holm, ‘Mr. Ove ‘is the adaptation of the novel’ The Man Who Tidied the World ‘by Fredrik Backman. It tells the story of a grumpy fifty-nine year old, a widower, who years before had been the president of the condominium association and who now, despite no longer holding that position, persists in patrolling the whole neighborhood with a police attitude, criticizing anyone who does not respect the rules. The arrival of new neighbors does not improve the situation, nor does the fact that the suicidal temptations lead him each time to involuntarily help a person in need. But all this slowly begins to change his outlook on life.

Released domestically in 2015, ‘Mr. Where it had a complex international distribution, and for example in many parts of the world (including Italy) it arrived only in 2017. In the same year earned two Oscar nominations: Best Foreign Language Film and Best Hair and Makeup. Hence Hollywood’s interest in a remake, which is titled ‘A Man Called Ove’. The screenplay was written by David Magee (Oscar nominee for ‘Vita di Pi’ and ‘Neverland – A dream for life’) and will be directed by Marc Foster, author of ‘Neverland – A Dream for Life’ and also of titles such as ‘The Kite Runner’, ‘Monster’s Ball’, ‘Stay – In the Labyrinth of the Mind’, ‘Quantum of Solace’ and ‘World War Z’. For his part, Tom Hanks puts all his star power at the service of a film that provides him with a rather interesting role and, on paper, a harbinger of rewards. If all goes as planned and if the Coronavirus pandemic does not mess up the plans, filming is expected to begin by the end of 2022. There is still no indication on the release date.

The trailer for ‘Mr. Where dubbed in Italian